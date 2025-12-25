2 Men Force 13-Year-Old To Drink Alcohol, Then Rape Her In Delhi

Two men, including a bank employee, have been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to drink alcohol in Delhi.

An official said on Thursday that Rishabh, a bank employee, and Narottam, a local salon owner, lured the teen to an empty house in Raja Vihar in outer north Delhi on December 20. They forced the girl to drink alcohol and then raped her.

Police said they received a call the same evening and the girl's father told them that she appeared drunk.

"During subsequent enquiry and recording of the victim's statement, a more serious offence was revealed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the next day and the two men were arrested on Thursday.