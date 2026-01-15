"Shattered Most Sacred Relation": Delhi Man Gets Life Term For Raping Daughter

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, saying the convict shamefully shattered the most sacred relationship.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing arguments on the sentencing of a 37-year-old man, who had been earlier convicted for rape and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Special public prosecutor Aaditya Kumar argued that the convict did not deserve any leniency as he had shaken society's conscience.

In an order dated January 9, the court said, "The SPP has rightly submitted that the convict has shamefully shattered this most sacred relation of humanity. It (the crime) is further aggravated by the fact that he repeatedly raped the victim." It said the convict was required to be dealt with an "iron hand" as he was the victim's father.

The court then sentenced him to life imprisonment "for the remainder of his natural life." On compensation, the court noted the victim's submissions that she was still undergoing mental trauma and that she was besieged by the "horrible memories." Observing it was a fit case for the grant of compensation, the court awarded her Rs 10.5 lakh.

