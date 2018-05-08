2 Charred To Death As Ambulances Catch Fire During Delhi Dust Storm The ambulances were parked in Sheikh Sarai area of Delhi and two people got killed as fire got spread due to dust storm.

Share EMAIL PRINT The three persons were employees of the Rana Ambulance Service in Khanpur. New Delhi: Two people were burnt to death and one got critically injured after an ambulance caught fire in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai on late Monday night. Since there was a strong dust storm at that time, two other ambulances parked nearby also caught fire.



The two persons who died were sleeping at the back seat of the ambulance and have been identified as Rahul (24) and Guddu (25).



A call was received at 12:50 am about the blaze, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an officer from Delhi Fire Service said.



The injured man, who was sitting on the front seat of the vehicle, was identified as 40-year-old Subodh. He suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. The ambulance driver would burn egg trays to keep mosquitoes at bay. It is suspected that the fire started from the trays.



The people inside the other two ambulances managed to come out and were saved.



The three persons were employees of the Rana Ambulance Service in Khanpur.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said a case had been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.



A forensics team was called in to ascertain the cause of the fire. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem, the police said. Rahul had been working with the ambulance service for the last one and a half years, while Guddu had joined it 15 days ago. Subodh had also been working for a long time.



Rahul's brother Shubham said it was surprising that Rahul did not go to his rented accommodation and slept in the ambulance instead.



"Rahul rented a room in Neb Sarai. He would go and sleep there. But yesterday, he was asked to sleep in the ambulance. It is very strange. We want this aspect to be investigated," he said.



