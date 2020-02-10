Woman Writes To Tamil Nadu Government Seeking Daughter's Rescue From UAE

The woman requested the collector to take steps for bringing back her back (Representational)

A woman here on Monday petitioned authorities seeking help to bring back her daughter allegedly being exploited by her employers in Riyadh.

In her petition to district Collector K Rajamani, Thenmozhi of Kaundanpalayam said her 26-year old daughter was sent to Riyadh three months ago by two agents from Thanjavur and a Dubai-based man to work as a babysitter in a house for a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

However, her daughter was now being made to work almost 24 hours a day in three houses without much break, affecting her health, she said adding the agents were demanding Rs 2 lakh which they claimed had been spent on sending her to Riyadh.

The woman requested the collector to take steps for bringing back her daughter safely.