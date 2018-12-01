Promising To Lift 'Black Magic Spell', Man Allegedly Rapes Mumbai Woman

According to the police, the accused had been raping the woman since 2015. (Representational)

A 35-year-old homemaker from Mumbai was allegedly raped by a Thane resident under the pretext of removing the effects of "black magic", the police said today.

The police is searching for main accused Noor Mohammad Shaikh (49) and his wife Rubina (33) was arrested on Friday night for abetting the crime, an official said.

The Shaikhs, from Rabodi in Thane, promised the woman to lift a "black magic spell", which they said was cast on her and took Rs 1.48 lakh from her in 2015, the official said.

The duo also took Rs. 30,000 from the mother of the victim, he said.

According to the police, the accused had been raping the woman since 2015 and Rubina would film the act.

Noor Shaikh threatened to kill the woman and her family members if she didn't submit herself to him, the official said.

The Shaikhs also forced the woman to pay Rs. 50,000 by threatening to release the video of the act.