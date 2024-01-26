'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman's Devastating Post For Justice

The police in south Mumbai's Worli is investigating the case (Representational)

A woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a social media friend on January 13 in Mumbai. The police in south Mumbai's Worli is investigating the case.

The woman, 21, in a distressing Instagram post narrated her "most traumatic experience" when she met the accused, Heetik Shah, on the fateful night. Until then, the two had only interacted on Instagram, she said.

"Heetik Shah and I went out for drinks and partying in town, starting at place A. After meeting a couple of his friends, we left for Bastian. After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party," she said.

However, she was forced to drink some more by the accused which led her to have a blackout episode, she said, adding she suspected she was "roofied". "Being roofied" is slang for someone being raped or sexually assaulted after being drugged.

"He insisted I drink more, and I had a blackout episode, not recalling what happened next. I suspect I may have been roofied. I woke up to him raping me, and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me three times with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimidated," she recounted the horrific night.

The alleged rape happened at the residence of one of Mr Shah's friends, she said.

"The place turned out to be his friend's, and his friends intervened to protect him. He tried to get me out before I could call for help, even threatening me in their presence. After leaving, he attempted to flee the scene.

"I called my cousin to pick me up. Bruised and hurt, I couldn't bring myself to tell my parents about that night," she wrote.

The accused, however, apologised to her for his behaviour the next morning, the woman said, adding, "His morning apology means nothing to me, and he has absconded because he knows what he has done. 12 days have passed and he hasn't been arrested. He has applied for anticipatory bail."

The screenshot of the alleged apology read: "Hi I am genuinely sorry for whatever happened tonight didn't mean to do what happened, the situation got heated up and escalated and I'm really very sorry, I hope we can get over this and leave this behind us, I'm again very apologetic and sorry (sic)"

According to the post, Heetik Shah has been charged under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and voluntarily causing hurt.

"I seek justice and urge other girls to be more wary of who they talk to and go out with," she added.