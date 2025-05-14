UK Woman Says Husband Confessed To Drugging, Raping Her For Years While She Slept

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman in the UK alleges her ex-husband drugged and raped her for years. Kate described waking up to find her husband assaulting her while drugged. Her ex-husband was sentenced to 11 years for multiple sexual offenses.

A woman in the United Kingdom has come forward with harrowing allegations against her former husband, claiming he drugged, raped, and photographed her over several years while she was unconscious. The woman, identified as "Kate" by the BBC to protect her identity, shared her story on the broadcaster's investigative programme File on 4.

According to Kate, her husband confessed to the abuse in a chillingly casual manner. "I have been raping you. I've been sedating you and taking photographs of you for years," he reportedly told her, as per the BBC report. She described his confession as disturbingly nonchalant, comparing it to an everyday conversation about dinner plans.

Kate said the abuse took place while she was drugged with sleeping medication, usually mixed into her nightly cup of tea. The assault continued for years without her knowledge. She also recalled waking up on some occasions to find her husband sexually assaulting her, incidents he dismissed as sleep-related accidents.

After the confession, Kate suffered from extreme stress and health deterioration. Initially unable to process the trauma, she kept the abuse secret, only telling her sister after a severe panic attack. Her mother eventually contacted the police, prompting an initial investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police. However, Kate chose to withdraw the charges days later, citing concern for their children.

Six months later, she returned to the police, and a formal investigation led by Detective Constable Mike Smith began. "He helped give me my power back," she said of the officer who supported her during the process.

Despite disturbing evidence, including a psychiatrist's notes stating that her husband admitted to drugging his wife for non-consensual sex, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) initially decided not to pursue charges. It was only after Kate applied for a formal review under the Victims' Right to Review Scheme that the CPS reversed its decision.

"We are committed to delivering justice in complex cases such as this one... while we get the vast majority of our charging decisions right the first time, this was not the case here and we apologise to the victim," the CPS said in a statement.

The case eventually went to trial, five years after the husband's confession. He was found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and administering a substance with intent. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and handed a lifelong restraining order.

Kate, who has since been diagnosed with PTSD and a neurological disorder, said the abuse was not only physical but also psychological. She described her ex-husband as controlling and manipulative, and said he misused prescription medications throughout their relationship.

"I want other people to understand that abuse happens a lot more quietly than you think," she said.

The case has drawn parallels with a similar high-profile trial in France, where Dominique Pelicot was convicted of raping his wife Gisele Pelicot over decades.

