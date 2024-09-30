UK Police Officer Sacked For 'Spanking' 12-Year-Old Girl On Numerous Occasions

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked after a misconduct panel concluded he assaulted a 12-year-old girl by "spanking her bare bottom on multiple occasions." The panel found that Ross Benson had been accused of hitting the child between April and August 2018, according to the Met Police.

The child was known to Benson, and the incidents, which occurred while he was off duty, were found to have a sexual element, the force added.

Following the disciplinary hearing, Benson was dismissed without notice and placed on the College of Policing's barred list, the BBC reported.

Benson had served in the North West Basic Command Unit in London.

In November 2020, Bedfordshire Police arrested Benson on suspicion of sexual assault, but by September 2021, he was informed that no further action would be taken. Bedfordshire Police then referred the case to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, which launched a misconduct investigation. The investigation concluded on Friday, finding that Benson had committed gross misconduct by breaching the professional standards expected of police officers.

Detective Superintendent Will Lexton-Jones told the media outlet: "My thoughts are with the victim, who showed great courage in coming forward. PC Benson's appalling behaviour has resulted in his immediate dismissal, a decision I fully support. I hope this outcome sends a clear message that we are committed to removing those who fail to uphold the high standards expected of our officers."