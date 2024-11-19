14-Year-Old Boy In US Pleads Guilty To Beating, Sexually Assaulting 91-Year-Old Woman

A 14-year-old boy in the United States has pleaded guilty to breaking into a 91-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulting her at night. According to People, Jesse Stone, who was charged with sexual assault and burglary, entered the plea last week. Marion County Sheriff's Office said that the teenager was arrested in June after the woman called police to report that she was sexually assaulted in her Florida home. She was awakened to find the 14-year-old sneaking through her home and was then beaten and sexually battered by the boy, the 91-year-old told the cops.

After the attack, the 14-year-old told the cops that a neighbour captured a video of a person wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts jogging in the area the night before. Though he denied that it was him in the clip, a detective noted that he was wearing similar clothes to the person in the footage.

According to People, Jesse Stone was arrested after forensic investigators identified him through DNA evidence. The 14-year-old later admitted to "unlawfully entering the victim's home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her". He told the investigators that he entered the home through the living room door and had watched pornography on her iPad.

The woman, on the other hand, told the police that she had spoken to the teen in the past and considered him a "good boy".

"This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement," Sheriff Billy Woods said after the arrest. "It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts," he added.

After being arrested, the 19-year-old was delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice. According to The Mirror, the teen has been charged as an adult with one count each of sexual assault by someone under 18 years toward a victim over the age of 12 and burglary of a dwelling with battery. He is due back in court to be sentenced on December 19.