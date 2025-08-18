US Mom Arrested For Placing Loaded Gun In Child's School Backpack

A Florida mother has been arrested after reportedly sending her child to school with a loaded gun concealed in their backpack and giving them instructions to "return" it to their father.

The concerning incident took place at Coppergate Elementary School, also known as Coppergate School of the Arts, in Middleburg, Clay County, on August 13. The young child found the gun in the backpack upon arrival and told his teacher, who then notified the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and school authorities.

The school was put in "secure status" as a precaution, allowing classes to continue "instructing while preventing anyone from leaving or entering school grounds" as deputies searched for and seized the weapon, the CCSO said in a statement.

The child's parents do not share a residence, they added. Authorities claim the mother, Sierra Bronner, 39, put the gun in the backpack and instructed the young child to give it to their father.

Unaware that the gun was in the bag, the father dropped the youngster off at school.

Bronner was arrested and charged with "child neglect and giving a firearm to a minor." The Florida Department of Children and Families has been informed and has taken appropriate action.

She was subsequently transported to the Clay County Jail without further issues, according to WTLV.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook condemned the incident as a "poor decision" that could have "ended in tragedy," stressing how important it was for parents to check their children's belongings before sending them to school and to keep open lines of communication about what was and wasn't appropriate to bring.

"In this specific case, this was a poor decision and could've ended in tragedy. I'm grateful for our partnership with Clay County District Schools and applaud our school resource deputies and detectives for their work to keep our students safe," the officer added.

In 2022, a Chicago Class 2 student took a gun to class, where it unintentionally discharged and wounded a classmate. The eight-year-old youngster reportedly discovered the gun beneath his mother's bed.

The woman was then charged with endangering children and was reprimanded by the judge before being released from Cook County Jail on $1,000 bond.