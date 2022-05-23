Rajasthan Woman Raped Twice On Promises Of Lift, 2 Arrested

Jodhpur rape case: Both the accused have been arrested. (Representational)

Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman twice on the pretext of helping her reach a bus stand in Jodhpur a couple of days ago, police said.

They identified the accused as Kuldeep Bishnoi (23), a student, and Baburam Jat (22), a cab driver.

The woman, around 18 years old, had been married off at 14. Three years later, she allegedly killed her sister-in-law, for which she was detained and lodged in a correctional home in Mandor.

On Friday night, she fled the correctional home to see her child, who is being taken care of by her parents at her native place in Jhanwar near Jodhpur city.

Police said she first sought Bishnoi's help to reach the bus stand from where she could board a bus to Jhanwar.

"He offered her a lift, but took her to his room instead. He allegedly raped her and dropped her at a nearby bridge," Station House Officer, Mandor, Manish Dev said.

According to the SHO, Bishnoi is a relative of a policeman posted at the Mandor station.

Later, Baburam saw her sitting near the bridge and enquired what brought her there in the midnight.

"When she told him that she wanted to go to the bus stand, Baburam offered her lift in his cab but took her near Kailana lake, raped her and then dropped her at the bus stand at about 5.30 am on Saturday," the SHO said.

The woman finally managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who took her to the Mandor police station and filed a complaint.

According to the police, this was the woman's second escape from the correctional home. She had fled for the first time in October last year as she wanted to see her child, the official said.

