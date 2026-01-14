2 Arrested For Kidnap, Gang Rape Of Class 12 Student In Rajasthan

Two men were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Class 12 student in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on January 6 when the teenager was on her way to school, the police said.

The accused were identified as 23-year-old Vakil and Hansraj (28).

According to the police report, Vakil and Hansraj approached the victim and offered her a ride.

As the victim knew the accused, she agreed to it. However, the moment she entered the car, they kidnapped her and allegedly took turns to gang-rape her in the moving car. They drove the vehicle around the Bikaner area for approximately 90 minutes.

The ordeal ended only when residents of a neighbouring village noticed the car's erratic movements and forced it to stop.

The two assailants panicked and fled the scene on foot, abandoning both the vehicle and the victim.

The victim did not initially report the crime, fearing for her life after the suspects threatened to kill her.

On January 11, after persistent questioning by her family, she revealed the details of the assault.

An FIR was immediately registered at the Napasar police station.

CO Gangashahar Himanshu Sharma spearheaded the investigation leading to a multi-state manhunt: Vakil was tracked down and apprehended in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where he had fled by bus. Hansraj was located and arrested within Bikaner district.

Police have confirmed that the victim has undergone a mandatory medical examination, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized as forensic evidence.

"The interrogation of both suspects is currently underway," stated CO Himanshu Sharma.

"We are preparing a comprehensive record of the incident to ensure a strong charge sheet is filed as quickly as possible."

Both accused are scheduled to be produced in court on Wednesday, where the police will seek extended custody for further investigation into the premeditated nature of the kidnapping.

