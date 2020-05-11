Man Lynched By Villagers For Stealing Goats In Jharkhand's Dumka: Police

Initial investigations revealed that the villagers thrashed the two persons with sticks after they were informed by neighbours that the men were stealing goats, the police said.

The police said that they are still in the process of identifying the accused. (Representational)

Dumka:

A man was killed and another was seriously injured today after villagers thrashed them for allegedly stealing goats in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a police officer said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

Initial investigations revealed that the villagers thrashed the two persons with sticks after they were informed by neighbours that the men were stealing goats, Mr Lakra said.

Of the two, one person died on way to hospital while another was admitted to a facility in Dumka in a serious condition, DSP Pujya Prakash said.

"The process of identifying the accused and the victims is on," Mr Lakra said.

