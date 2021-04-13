2 Arrested In Madhya Pradesh, Made To Walk After 1 Tests Covid Positive

The accused were made to walk barefoot on the street while a GRP personnel was seen wearing a PPE suit.

Two people were arrested on charges of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur by Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday and were allegedly made to walk barefoot together even after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

"The court ordered to get the COVID test done of the accused. We get their COVID test done from the Jabalpur District Hospital. One of the accused tested positive for COVID-19. Our vehicle broke down hence we had to take them to jail on foot," a GRP official told ANI.

Asked why an ambulance was not called, the official said, "It was unfortunate that our vehicle broke down. But arranging an ambulance falls under the authority of senior GRP officials."