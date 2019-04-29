Dog With Pro-BJP Stickers On Body Detained In Maharashtra: Police

The police have asked the municipal corporation to take custody of the dog. (Representational)

A dog bearing pro-BJP stickers on his body was detained along with his owner in north Maharashtra's Nandurbar town where polling for the Lok Sabha elections took place today.

Eknath Motiram Chaudhary (65), resident of Navnathnagar area, was spotted with his dog near Andhare hospital on Monday afternoon.

The dog's body was found covered with stickers bearing the BJP's symbol and the message "Modi Lao, Desh Bachao" (Vote for Modi and save the country), a local police official said.

As the polling was underway, police had received a complaint about the dog and his man who were roaming around the town, he said.

A case was registered against Mr Choudhary under section 171 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of election rules which prohibit campaigning on polling day.

The police have asked the municipal corporation to take custody of the dog, the official added.

