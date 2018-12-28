College Student Raped By 3 Ragpickers In Uttarakhand, Say Police

The accused were from other states and had been working as ragpickers and had been working as ragpickers

A college student was raped in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district earlier this week, following which the three accused have been arrested, police said Friday.

The incident took place on December 25 when she had gone for a walk with a male friend on Gochar road in Karnaprayag, a police officer said.

The three men accosted them and threatened them with a knife, asking him to leave. When the student's friend left, the accused took turns to rape her at knifepoint, he said.

She lodged an first information report the next day, police said, adding that the three accused were arrested Thursday.

The accused -- Manoj, Chhotu and Rohit -- were living in Haridwar's Chandi ghat. They were from different states and had been working as ragpickers in Karnaprayag for the last few days, they said.

The medical examination has been conducted, the police officer said, adding that the knife used by the accused was also recovered.