16-Year-Old Uttarakhand Girl Accuses Teacher Of Sending Her His Nude Pics

A class 10 student at an Uttarakhand school has filed a sexual harassment against one of her teachers. In her complaint, the girl claims that the teacher molested her and also sent her inappropriate pictures on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

The 16-year-old victim reported the incident to her parents, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

"A teacher at a private school in Haldwani had been sending lewd messages to a student on social media. We have received the complaint and initiated a probe. The accused will be arrested soon," Haldwani circle officer Nitin Lohani said.

