Case Against Thane Man, 6 Other Family Members For Harassing His Wife

Police have registered a case against a 40-year-old man, his parents and four other members of his family in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly harassing his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

The man and his family, residents of Ampada in Bhiwandi area, allegedly demanded money from the 35-year-old woman and when she refused to get funds from her parents, she was subjected to constant harassment and cruelty, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said quoting the FIR.

The victim in her complaint said her husband also married another woman.

The man also disowned his daughter from the first wife (complainant) while doubting the latter's character, and he also went in for a DNA test of the daughter and himself, the police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the victim's complaint, offences were registered on Sunday against the man, his parents and four other family members under IPC sections 498(a) (subjecting wife to cruelty), 494 (marrying for second time during lifetime of the first wife or husband without getting divorce), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

