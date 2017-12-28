Air Force Official, Wife Killed After Car Crash In Madhya Pradesh

An Indian Air Force sergeant and his wife died today when their car collided with another car on the Agra-Bombay Road in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.Subhashpura Police Station in-charge Surendra Yadav said, "Air Force Sergeant Ajay Kumar Pandey (42) and his wife Manju Pandey (40) died after their car collided with another car in front of Baba petrol pump on AB Road today afternoon."He added that the couple's 14-year-old daughter, Anamika, was also in the car and suffered injuries in the accident. She has been hospitalised.Mr Pandey was returning after meeting his son Mohit, who is studying in Kota in Rajasthan, the official said.Mr Yadav said that executive engineer of Madhya Pradesh's Water Resource Department, PC Batham, and his driver Nand Kishor, who were travelling in the other car, were also injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.The official added that state cabinet minister Lal Singh Arya who was passing by stopped his vehicle and helped in getting the injured shifted to the hospital.