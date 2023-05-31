4, Including Newly Wed Couple, Burnt Alive In Madhya Pradesh Car Crash

Police said they were informed of the crash early this morning

Four family members were burnt alive in Madhya Pradesh after their car crashed into a tree on Wednesday, police said. Videos show the totaled car engulfed in flames, smashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Police said they were informed of the crash early this morning. When they reached the spot with the fire brigade, the car had already been badly burnt.

"Three men and one woman were burnt alive after the car sped into a tree in Harda district. They were returning from a wedding," a police official said. He added that the dead included three members of a family and a couple who had been married six months earlier.

Police added that further investigation is underway.

