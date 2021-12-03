Three Madhya Pradesh Cops Among 5 Killed In UP Car Crash

The three policemen belonged to Budera police station in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

Three police personnel from Madhya Pradesh, who were going to Haryana in an SUV along with two others from Uttar Pradesh in order to rescue a kidnapped girl, died in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in UP on Friday morning, an official said.

Three others, including a police head constable, sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital in Mathura, the official said.

"The police team was going to Haryana when their vehicle crashed into a road divider," Tikamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police M L Chourasia told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as police head constable Bhawani Prasad (52), constables Hira Devi Prajapati (32), Kamlendra Yadav (28), he added.

Two others - Preeti and Dharmendra - whom the police were taking from Uttar Pradesh to help them out in rescuing the kidnapped girl from Tikamagarh, were also killed in the accident, the ASP said.

Police head constable Rathi Ram, SUV driver Jagdish Lodhi and one Ravi Raikwar have sustained injuries, he said.

The police personnel were going to Bahadurgarh in Haryana when the accident took place, Chourasia added.

