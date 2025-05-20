Accident Sparks Mob Attack In Meghalaya, 15 Trucks Set On Fire

A fatal road accident involving a cement company truck led to a violent mob attack in Meghalaya's Lumshnong on Sunday night. The truck had run over a local, after which the mob set the company premises on fire. At least 15 trucks were vandalised.

The truck had collided with a pick-up vehicle near Wahiajer village along NH-06, after which the pick-up vehicle's driver reportedly climbed onto the truck and physically assaulted its driver. Trying to escape, the truck driver accelerated and ended up running over the pick-up vehicle's driver, sources said.

The cement truck driver allegedly fled the scene as the pick-up van's driver's death sparked immediate outrage. Search for him, the locals reached the cement company.

Within minutes, a mob of nearly 300 people armed with weapons stormed the company premises. They vandalised the sentry post, damaged CCTV systems, and attacked the security personnel. The mob also blocked the removal of the victim's body, which was later taken to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital.

As the situation spiralled out of control, the mob set on fire around 15 trucks parked within and outside the cement factory compound. They also blocked firefighters and assaulted and threatened them. The police, too, came under attack.

Additional police reinforcements were rushed to the scene, and the situation was brought under control late into the night. The fire was eventually extinguished, and the crowd was dispersed. Security has been significantly heightened in the area, with senior administrative and law enforcement personnel on high alert.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident and are assessing the extent of property loss. The violence has also raised serious concerns over industrial safety and law and order in the region.