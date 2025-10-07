"Feel Like I Don't Belong Here": Meghalaya Woman Alleges Racial Abuse In Delhi

A woman from Meghalaya, in a social media video, has alleged that she was subjected to racial slurs by groups of men in two separate incidents in the national capital.

According to the woman, the two incidents -- one that happened in Kamla Nagar and other inside a Delhi Metro train -- happened the same day.

The Delhi Police have taken a note of the incidents and are probing the allegations.

In the video, the woman, who identifies herself from Meghalaya, narrates how a group of three to four men sitting on a scooter allegedly hurled some racial slurs at her as she passed by them in Kamla Nagar.

"As soon as I heard that, I turned back and looked at him, and then all of them started laughing… My brain couldn't even process what I had just heard," she alleged in the video.

The woman recounts that a few minutes later, while travelling in a metro train, another man passed by and hurled a similar racist remark at her, prompting laughter from a fellow passenger.

"This was the second time it happened to me in one day," she added.

"I've been to different countries, but they never made me feel like I don't belong there, I am not welcomed there. But today in my own country, fellow Indians made me feel like I don't belong here," she said.

"It breaks my heart. My only mistake is that I was born in India and I look like this, and I don't look like the rest of the Indians. They make fun of me and they laugh at me just because I look like this," she said in the video.

The woman appeals to viewers to stop discrimination against people from the Northeast.

A senior police officer told PTI that they are probing the matter and verifying the allegations mentioned in the video.

However, no formal complaint has been received so far, the officer said.

