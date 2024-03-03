82-Year-Old Bed-Ridden Woman Found Living With Dead Son's Body In Tripura

The woman, who is paralysed, was taken to a nearby health facility. (Representational)

An 82-year-old woman, who is bed-ridden, was found living with the body of his dead son in a house in Agartala for eight days, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened Shivnagar area of the city, causing a sensation.

Kalyani Sur Chowdhury lived with her son Sudhir, 54, after her daughter-in-law left the house about three years back following a family dispute.

When neighbours started getting a foul smell from the house, they informed the police.

"We broke-in in the presence of an executive magistrate at 3 pm, and found the man's body on his bed," said Mrinal Paul, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Maharagang Bazar police outpost.

The woman, who is paralysed, was taken to a nearby health facility. She was living in another room of the house, he said.

Many empty bottles of alcohol were recovered from the room in which the body was found, he added.

"There was no injury mark on the body. We suspect the man, who was mentally unstable because of his matrimonial dispute, died of excessive consumption of alcohol. We have started an investigation into the case," Paul said.

