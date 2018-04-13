5-Year-Old Resisted Rape By 19-Year-Old Cousin. He Slit Her Throat With A Knife, Killed Her

The 19-year-old had joined the search party in looking for the girl.
During their investigation into the murder, the police found pieces of jewellery, including an amulet and two silver bangles, belonging to the victim.
They also found the knife that the man had used to kill the girl, from the spot.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop Birtheray, police also found an eyewitness, who claimed to have seen the man come out of the abandoned building on the day the crime took place.
The police picked up the man for questioning from his home in Burmamines, Jamshedpur, around 130 km from the state capital Ranchi. During the interrogation, he initially tried to mislead the officials, but later confessed to the crime according to the police official.
The crime comes after rape cases involving minors, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, have sparked widespread protests and have been the cause of immense anger across the country.
An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped in January this year in Kathua, where she was held captive at a place of worship for nearly a week and raped before she was killed.
In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a minor girl had alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother and others. The police had then refused to file a complaint after the family approached them. After this, the girl had then attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow, accusing him of shielding the minister.
Comments
(With Inputs From PTI)