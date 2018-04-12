Women's Panel Chief Writes To PM On Rape Cases; Will Go On Hunger Strike In her letter, Swati Maliwal said sexual violence against women and children in the country had reached critical levels.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The DCW chief appealed to PM Modi to "think about these girls" during his fast today. (File) New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the increasing cases of sexual violence against women, and said she would go on a indefinite hunger strike at the Rajghat from tomorrow to protest the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents.



In her letter, she said sexual violence against women and children in the country had reached critical levels.



Ms Maliwal highlighted the rape of an eight-month-old girl in Delhi, the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the Unnao case.



She appealed to the prime minister to "think about these girls" during his fast today and work towards securing justice for them.



Ms Maliwal reiterated her demand that a system be created to "award death penalty to rapists of children within six months".



The women's commission chief wrote that taking inspiration from the prime minister's fast, she would go on an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow until the prime minister comes up with a concrete plan to check the incidents of sexual assault against women in the country.



