5 Dead, Several Others In Hospital After Drinking Spurious Liquor In UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to investigate and take stern action against those guilty, a senior state government official said.

Cities | | Updated: May 28, 2019 11:48 IST
Five people have died and several others admitted to hospital after drinking illicit liquor in UP


Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: 

At least five people died and several others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said today.

Several residents of Raniganj and adjoining villages fell ill after consuming spurious liquor on Monday night. They have been admitted to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), the police said.

"While five of them died, some others are undergoing treatment at the CHC", a senior police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to investigate and take stern action against those guilty, a senior state government official said.

The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.
 

