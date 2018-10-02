2 Arrested With 8 Crocodile Hatchlings In Nashik

The police reportedly got to know about the matter after receiving a complaint from a wildlife activist.

Cities | | Updated: October 02, 2018 11:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Arrested With 8 Crocodile Hatchlings In Nashik

Eight crocodile hatchlings seized in Nashik.

Nashik: 

Eight crocodile hatchlings were seized from the possession of two people in Nashik on Monday. Both the men have been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The police reportedly got to know about the matter after receiving a complaint from a wildlife activist.

In a similar incident, the Government Railway Police had on Saturday arrested a person carrying 750 turtles at Kanpur railway station.

A case was registered against the person and the turtles were released in Ganga river.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

crocodile hatchlingCrocodileNashik

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Swachh BharatRashtriya Swachhta Diwas Tanushree DuttaMahatama GandhiVirat KohliSuresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch BrandsKisan Kranti Padyatra

................................ Advertisement ................................