2 Arrested With 8 Crocodile Hatchlings In Nashik

Eight crocodile hatchlings seized in Nashik.

Eight crocodile hatchlings were seized from the possession of two people in Nashik on Monday. Both the men have been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The police reportedly got to know about the matter after receiving a complaint from a wildlife activist.

In a similar incident, the Government Railway Police had on Saturday arrested a person carrying 750 turtles at Kanpur railway station.

A case was registered against the person and the turtles were released in Ganga river.