Tiger Narrowly Escapes Crocodile Attack At Corbett Tiger Reserve | Viral Video

A viral video from the Dhikala Zone of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve shows a tiger narrowly escaping a crocodile attack by the Ramganga River.

Forest authorities have urged visitors to maintain a safe distance from animals.

A dramatic wildlife encounter was captured in the Dhikala Zone of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a tiger narrowly escaped a sudden attack by a crocodile near the Ramganga River. The incident, recorded by tourists on a jungle safari, has rapidly gained attention on social media, highlighting both the beauty and danger of life in the wild.

According to multiple online reports and viral footage, the tiger approached the river to drink water when a crocodile hidden in the water lunged at it. The tense moment lasted only a few seconds, but the tiger's quick reflexes and agility allowed it to leap away and avoid becoming the crocodile's prey.

The Ramganga River is a natural habitat for several large animals, including tigers, crocodiles, and gharials, and such interactions, though rare, are part of the forest's ecosystem. Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola has also shared the video on X that was filmed in the Dhikala Zone and emphasised that it reflects natural wildlife behaviour in an area where crocodiles are known to be present.

Forest authorities have urged visitors to follow park safety rules, maintain a safe distance from animals, and avoid disrupting wildlife habitats. While thrilling, the video serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and hazardous conditions in natural environments, where predators and other species often share the same terrain.

