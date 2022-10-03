12-Year-Old Detained For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In UP

The accused boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board, cops said. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, police said on Monday.

The accused juvenile was detained and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Kumar Tomar said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was playing outside her house and a 12-year-old boy allegedly took her to secluded place and raped her, the SHO said.

Later, the girl somehow reached her home in a bad state and narrated the incident to her family members after which an FIR was registered in this connection, the officer said.

The accused boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)