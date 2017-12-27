Suburban Rail Services Hit As Empty Local Train Derails In Chennai

Suburban train services operating from Chennai's Moore market complex today suffered cancellations following a derailment at Avadi area in the city, officials said.Two coaches of a local train traveling from Moore Market to Pattabiram derailed at Avadi station late last night, but "no injury or casualty was reported as the train was empty when the derailment happened," Southern Railway officials said.Chennai Division Railway Officers have been at the location of the derailment and have been carrying out restoration work, officials said. "Restoration of the track is in progress at the site," they said.However, "suburban train traffic is affected" and local services including those plying between Chennai-Sullurpetah and Arakkonam-Tirupati have been cancelled, they said.However, some Passenger Specials from Moore market complex were being operated in 30-minute intervals and the suburban train traffic is expected to gradually normalise today, they added.