8 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Bihar, Disrupts Interstate Rail Traffic

Eight wagons of a goods train have derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, causing disruption of railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

An Eastern Railway official said that an inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the accident.

The accident took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways around 11.25 pm on Saturday. It resulted in the disruption of the movement of around two dozen trains overnight, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Accident relief trains have been sent from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha stations to the spot, he said.

Clearing of the tracks and restoration work were being done on a war footing, he said.

Several express and other passenger trains have been cancelled or rescheduled and diverted owing to the blockage of tracks caused by the derailment of the goods train, the ER official said.

The 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Kumbha Express, 13105 Sealdah-Ballia Express, 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express and a number of MEMU trains were cancelled, he said.

A number of express trains were being diverted via Dhanbad-Gaya and other routes.

Among them are 12305 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22347 Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, 22500 Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, 22499 Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and 13332 Patna-Dhanbad Intercity Express, the official added.

