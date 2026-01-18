Newlywed Woman's Body Left Outside Parents' Home, Dowry Charges Follow

A newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Vaishali district, triggering serious allegations against her in-laws.

The case has taken a shocking turn after it emerged that the body was allegedly dumped outside her parental home at Pedia Bazar locality under the jurisdiction of Harihar Nath Police station in Saran district during the night, and the vehicle used for the act is reportedly registered in the name of a police sub-inspector.

According to the family, the accused arrived in a black-coloured Scorpio vehicle in the wee hours around 12.30 am on January 16, left the woman's body at her parents' doorstep, and fled the scene.

When the family discovered her body in the morning, chaos ensued. CCTV footage installed outside the house has reportedly captured the entire incident, clearly showing individuals arriving in the Scorpio and abandoning the body before escaping.

Harihar Nath Police Station SHO confirmed the incident. He said that the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized, and the investigation is underway.

The case became more sensational after investigators found that the Scorpio vehicle allegedly belongs to a police sub-inspector identified as Santosh Rajak, who is currently posted in Muzaffarpur district.

The involvement of a vehicle registered in the name of a serving police officer has caused embarrassment to the police department.

Authorities are now probing whether the sub-inspector had any direct involvement or whether his vehicle was misused without his knowledge.

The deceased woman's father, Jayprakash Mahto, stated that his daughter, Sarita, was married to Satyendra Kumar, a resident of Kartahan Buzurg village in Vaishali district, about nine months ago.

He alleged that despite giving dowry according to his financial capacity, the in-laws continued to demand more money.

According to the complaint, Rs 8 lakh had already been given in the name of land registration, but Sarita's in-laws were allegedly demanding an additional Rs 3 lakh. The family claims that Sarita was regularly harassed over this demand and was ultimately killed.

The deceased's father claimed a strangulation mark was visible on her neck.

The bereaved family has demanded the strictest possible punishment for the husband and his family, calling the incident not just a crime but a blot on society.

Based on the father's statement, Harihar Nath police have registered an FIR against five accused, including the husband.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police teams are conducting raids based on the CCTV footage and are working to identify all individuals seen in the Scorpio vehicle.

District police officials said the investigation is being conducted with utmost seriousness, especially in light of the vehicle's connection to a police officer, and assured that arrests will be made soon.

