Bihar Boy, 13, Dies In Crash, Crowd Loots Fish As His Body Lies On Side

A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from the Sitamarhi district of Bihar, where a tragic road accident was met with shocking insensitivity from local bystanders. The incident occurred near Jhajhihat village, within the jurisdiction of the Pupri police station.

Ritesh Kumar, a seventh-grade student also known as Golu, was on his way to his morning coaching classes when he was struck by a speeding pickup truck. Ritesh, the son of Santosh Das, died instantly at the scene. The force of the collision was so severe that it drew immediate screams from those nearby, and the boy's family arrived shortly after to find their son gone.

While the student's parents were inconsolable and the family was overwhelmed by grief, the scene on the other side of the road was very different. The pickup truck involved in the fatal accident was loaded with fish, which had scattered across the road following the crash.

Instead of offering assistance, calling for an ambulance, or contacting the police, many people who gathered at the site began looting the fish. As the young boy's body lay nearby, individuals were seen filling sacks and running away with handfuls of fish.

Upon being alerted to the accident, officers from the Pupri police station arrived to disperse the crowd. They took custody of Ritesh's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

The police have seized the pickup truck involved in the crash and have officially launched an investigation into the matter.