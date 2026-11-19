Stock Market News: Shares of Orient Green Power Company are likely to remain in focus after the renewable energy company announced a significant legal victory that could help it recover around Rs 12.98 crore, including interest.

The company's material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited (BETA), has received a favourable order from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). The tribunal has directed the release of payments withheld by Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL), along with applicable interest.

In an exchange filing dated November 19, Orient Green Power said the tribunal passed the order on November 17, setting aside an earlier decision by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

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The development is important for the company as it brings a long-pending payment dispute closer to resolution and could provide additional support to its subsidiary's cash flows.

Why Is Orient Green Power Stock In Focus?

The dispute relates to a 50.4 MW wind power project operated by Beta Wind Farm in Andhra Pradesh. The subsidiary had entered into a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APSPDCL on May 29, 2013. The agreed tariff was Rs 4.70 per unit.

However, APSPDCL withheld Rs 5.93 crore for electricity supplied between July 27, 2016 and July 27, 2017. The dispute arose over generation beyond the normative Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 23 per cent.

APERC had earlier ruled that the Rs 4.70 per-unit tariff would apply only up to the cumulative CUF benchmark of 23%. For generation beyond this level, it had prescribed a reduced rate of Rs 0.50 per unit.

Beta Wind Farm challenged the decision before APTEL. The tribunal has now set aside the restrictive order. It held that normative CUF is a benchmark used for tariff determination and should not be treated as a ceiling on payments for electricity supplied.

In other words, electricity delivered under the PPA remains payable at the agreed tariff, even if annual generation exceeds the normative CUF. APTEL has directed APSPDCL to release the withheld payments along with applicable interest in accordance with the PPA.

How Much Money Can The Company Recover?

According to Orient Green Power, the total estimated receivable stands at approximately Rs 12.98 crore.

The amount includes the withheld principal and accumulated interest. The recovery could provide a boost to the subsidiary's finances. It may also improve cash flows once the amount is actually received.

Commenting on the development, T Shivaraman, Managing Director and CEO of Orient Green Power, said, "The favourable order passed by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity in the matter concerning our material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited, marks an important development in the recovery of long-pending receivables."

He added, "We remain focused on pursuing the implementation of the Tribunal's order and recovery of the outstanding amount. This development provides greater clarity on the tariff-related dispute and is expected to support the material subsidiary's cash flows upon receipt of the amount."

What Does Orient Green Power Do?

Orient Green Power is an independent renewable energy producer headquartered in Chennai.

The company operates approximately 381.7 MW of wind power capacity across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka. It also operates a 10.5 MW wind farm in Croatia and a 24.6 MW solar power plant in Tamil Nadu.

Its subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm, operates 241.6 MW of wind energy projects across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The company's business is focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects, particularly wind farms.

{Disclaimer: This article does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.}