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Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC pulled back to the $62K level due to a broader bout of market caution across global markets, as investors reduced exposure to risk assets following a sharp selloff in AI and technology stocks. Market sentiment already remains cautious due to the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Continued ETF outflows and softer market liquidity have also weighed on price action, leaving BTC below $65K. While near-term volatility may persist, long-term investors may benefit from focusing on fundamentals and maintaining a disciplined investment approach.
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $227 million last week, extending their negative flow streak to six consecutive weeks, indicating investor caution.
After finding support near the $62,000 level, Bitcoin recovered toward $63,000 on lower timeframes. The $61,000-$62,000 zone remains a critical support area for the Bitcoin. A Bollinger Band squeeze is evident on the daily chart, indicating that market volatility has fallen to relatively low levels.
For the near term, Bitcoin is expected to remain range-bound between $60,500 and $67,500, as neither buyers nor sellers have established clear control. A sustained move beyond either boundary could provide the next major directional signal for the market.
Ethereum is exhibiting a similar technical setup, having found support near $1,630 and staged a modest recovery from that level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 38, reflecting subdued market sentiment but not yet indicating an extreme oversold condition. Ethereum support lies around $1,600-$1,630 range. Immediate resistance lies between $1,750 and $1,780, and a breakout above this zone could pave the way for a move toward $1,850."
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