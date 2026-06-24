Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

"US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $227 million last week, extending their negative flow streak to six consecutive weeks, indicating investor caution.

After finding support near the $62,000 level, Bitcoin recovered toward $63,000 on lower timeframes. The $61,000-$62,000 zone remains a critical support area for the Bitcoin. A Bollinger Band squeeze is evident on the daily chart, indicating that market volatility has fallen to relatively low levels.

For the near term, Bitcoin is expected to remain range-bound between $60,500 and $67,500, as neither buyers nor sellers have established clear control. A sustained move beyond either boundary could provide the next major directional signal for the market.

Ethereum is exhibiting a similar technical setup, having found support near $1,630 and staged a modest recovery from that level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 38, reflecting subdued market sentiment but not yet indicating an extreme oversold condition. Ethereum support lies around $1,600-$1,630 range. Immediate resistance lies between $1,750 and $1,780, and a breakout above this zone could pave the way for a move toward $1,850."