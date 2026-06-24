Gautam Adani Unveils Big Bet On Nuclear Power, AI, Infrastructure

At Adani Group's Annual General Meeting, chairperson Gautam Adani laid out an ambitious roadmap for the future -- one built on nuclear power, artificial intelligence and massive infrastructure investments.

Addressing shareholders on Wednesday, the Adani Group Chairman said the company is positioning itself for a world where energy security, technology and national sovereignty are becoming increasingly intertwined.

"We built when it was hardest to build," Adani said, describing FY26 as a defining year for the conglomerate despite what he called a period of "extraordinary scrutiny."

The biggest announcement came in the energy sector.

Adani's Nuclear Energy Foray

Adani revealed that the group has formally entered the nuclear energy business through Adani Atomic Energy. The company has identified land and is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035.

The move marks one of the most significant strategic shifts for the group in recent years as India looks for clean, round-the-clock power to support rising industrial demand and the rapid expansion of data centres.

But nuclear energy was only one piece of a much larger story.

Adani repeatedly linked India's infrastructure ambitions with the growing influence of artificial intelligence, arguing that the two are no longer separate themes.

"Infrastructure gives a nation muscle. Intelligence gives a nation mastery," he told shareholders.

The group is now accelerating investments in digital infrastructure to support what it believes will be the next wave of economic growth.

Its data centre business is targeting a 3 GW platform by 2030. Adani also highlighted a binding agreement with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam, signalling the scale of AI-driven demand expected in the coming years.

The chairman said technology leadership would increasingly depend on infrastructure, from energy systems and transmission networks to ports, logistics hubs and data centres.

To back that vision, the group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26 -- an amount Adani said represented over 30 per cent of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure during the year.

The energy business remains at the centre of that expansion.

Adani Power is executing what the company described as India's largest private-sector power expansion programme, involving investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore. The company aims to build 45 GW of generation capacity over the next five years.

The group also announced progress on a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects.

Milestones In Logistics And Transport

Across logistics and transport, Adani pointed to record operational milestones.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during FY26 and is targeting one billion tonnes by 2030. The group's flagship Vizhinjam port crossed one million TEUs in its first year, making it one of the fastest-growing ports in the country.

In aviation, Adani highlighted the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal at Guwahati Airport. He described Navi Mumbai Airport as a world-record infrastructure project, built in just over four years and designed to handle 90 million passengers annually.

The conglomerate is also deepening its presence in defence and aerospace.

Adani said partnerships with Leonardo and Embraer are helping create domestic manufacturing ecosystems for helicopters and regional aircraft. He also noted that the group's drones, anti-drone systems, missiles and ammunition supported Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Growth Amidst Intense Scrutiny

Financially, the group reported another year of growth.

Consolidated revenue rose 7.4 per cent to Rs 2.92 lakh crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 94,834 crore. Profit after tax increased nearly 14 per cent to Rs 46,376 crore.

Adani also used the AGM to address the group's resilience following a period of intense scrutiny.

Referring to the Rs 25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, he described it as "a referendum on our credibility" and thanked shareholders for backing the company.

Beyond business, the chairman outlined plans to strengthen worker welfare, simplify organisational structures and expand healthcare and education initiatives through the Adani Foundation.

As the foundation enters its 30th year, the group plans to scale healthcare projects, including Adani Health City campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, while continuing skill-development programmes across rural India.

For Gautam Adani, who marked his birthday with one of the group's most consequential annual addresses, the vision was less about the next quarter and more about the next generation of India's growth story.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)