"Humbled by the silent sacrifices of those who guard our borders, our families and our dignity. This year, during Operation Sindoor, our brave men and women in uniform stood tall. Not for fame, not for medals, but for duty. Their courage reminded us that peace is never free. It is earned. And the freedom to dream, to build, and to lead stands firmly on the shoulders of those who protect. Operation Sindoor showed that India values peace, but if someone shows us an eye, we know how to respond in their language."