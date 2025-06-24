Advertisement
1 minute ago
New Delhi:

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, addresses the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jun 24, 2025 10:52 (IST)
"In Europe, economic confidence stumbled. The US had its challenges and yet in the middle of all this noise, India stood apart and grew faster than any other major nation. This is not a coincidence; it is a result of the vision of intent and policy. I say this with full conviction that the Indian government, both at the centre and across states, has laid down the foundation for a truly historic transformation."

Jun 24, 2025 10:50 (IST)
Gautam Adani's Message To Shareholders

In his message to shareholders, Mr Adani said, "The world around us has changed dramatically over the past 12 months. Over 60 nations went to the polls, borders were redrawn, alliances tested, and economies shaken. In the Middle East, war continues to cast shadow on energy and logistics."

Jun 24, 2025 10:48 (IST)
"We Bow Our Heads In Grief: Gautam Adani

We bow our heads in grief for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Air India flight, said Mr Adani. "So many dreams were silenced in an instant," he added.

Jun 24, 2025 10:47 (IST)
Gautam Adani Salutes Men And Women In Uniform

"Humbled by the silent sacrifices of those who guard our borders, our families and our dignity. This year, during Operation Sindoor, our brave men and women in uniform stood tall. Not for fame, not for medals, but for duty. Their courage reminded us that peace is never free. It is earned. And the freedom to dream, to build, and to lead stands firmly on the shoulders of those who protect. Operation Sindoor showed that India values peace, but if someone shows us an eye, we know how to respond in their language."

Jun 24, 2025 10:44 (IST)
Gautam Adani Begins His Address With A Salute And Bow

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, began his address at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a salute and bow, remembering Operation Sindoor and Air India plane crash.

Jun 24, 2025 10:32 (IST)
Adani Green Gain Ahead Of The Annual General Meeting

Jun 24, 2025 10:31 (IST)
Adani Ports Gain Ahead Of The Annual General Meeting

Jun 24, 2025 10:29 (IST)
Gautam Adani To Address 33rd Annual General Meeting

Show full article

