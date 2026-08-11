Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex was down 150 points while Nifty was down just 8 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
FuelBuddy Appoints Jagdeep Kumar Rana, Former Executive Director of IndianOil Corporation, as Managing Director, India
FuelBuddy, India's largest doorstep fuel delivery company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jagdeep Kumar Rana as Managing Director, India, to lead the company's India business. The appointment marks a significant step in FuelBuddy's strategy to deepen its market leadership and scale its fuel-delivery and energy-distribution network across India, even as the company continues to expand its operations internationally across the UAE and Africa.
Mr. Rana joins FuelBuddy after a distinguished 38-year career at IndianOil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), where he most recently served as Executive Director (Northern Region) for IndianOil's Northern Region, a role in which he held strategic oversight of 168 operational locations across 10 states. Over his career, he has led LPG operations, plant management, engineering, and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) functions at the corporate, state, and regional levels, including postings as Chief General Manager (HSE) at IndianOil's Corporate Office, General Manager IC (LPG) for Punjab, Chief General Manager (LPG) for Rajasthan, and Chief General Manager (Planning & ES) for Punjab.
Matrix Geo Wins Key Railway Infrastructure Inspection Project from Northeast Frontier Railway
Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, a geospatial technology and engineering consultancy, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Northeast Frontier Railway for undertaking a Drone-Based Visual, Thermal and Geometrical Inspection of 25 kV Overhead Equipment (OHE) under the Lumding Division.
The project involves the deployment of drone technology to conduct visual, thermal and geometrical inspections of railway overhead electrification infrastructure. The inspection will generate high-resolution aerial and thermal data to support the assessment of OHE assets, enabling informed maintenance planning and infrastructure monitoring.
Day 2 Subscription - Dhoot Transmission Limited IPO
Subscription Data (as of 10:40 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2026)
Issue Fully Subscribed
- QIB- 0.06x
- NII - 2.06x
- Retail - 1.09x
- Employee - 1.65x
Total: 1.02x
The issue opened on Monday 10, 2026 and will close on Wednesday, 12 August 2026 with the listing on Monday, 17 August, 2026.
More Jobs, Lower Power Bill? What India's 300 GW Clean Energy Feat Means For You
India had only 2.8 GW of solar capacity in 2014. It now has 164.59 GW.Wind capacity has also grown from around 21 GW in 2014 to 58.14 GW today. Read full report here
Adani Group Stocks Rally Despite Share Market Weakness. Here's Why
Sensex, Nifty Live News: The US court relief removes a major legal uncertainty that had been hanging over the Adani Group. Read full report here
Spice Money Expands Rural Banking with UPI cash withdrawal now at 16 lakh Adhikari outlets
Spice Money, a subsidiary of Digispice Technologies and India's leading rural fintech revolutionizing the way Bharat banks, today announced the launch of its UPI Cash Withdrawal Service across its extensive Business Correspondent (BC) network. With this launch, neighbourhood Spice Money Adhikari shops across the country are transformed into UPI-enabled cash withdrawal points (digital mini ATMs), making cash access more convenient for customers in rural and semi-urban India..
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin's pullback to around $64,000 is a reminder that the market is currently being pulled in two directions. Macro uncertainty, higher oil prices and leveraged positioning are creating near-term pressure, while on-chain behaviour tells a more constructive story. The number of wallets holding at least 10,000 BTC has reached a six-month high, suggesting that larger holders are using periods of weakness to accumulate rather than retreat. This divergence between price action and positioning is worth watching closely."
"Beyond Bitcoin, the picture remains more selective. XRP and XLM continue to face selling pressure, reinforcing that strength is not moving evenly across the crypto market. Investors should avoid treating every dip as an automatic buying opportunity and instead watch whether Bitcoin can establish support around current levels, track accumulation trends and remain disciplined with position sizing. In this environment, confirmation of direction matters more than trying to anticipate the next sharp move."
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets have come under renewed pressure as macro uncertainty and leveraged positioning drive another bout of volatility. Bitcoin was rejected from the $65,000-$65,500 region and slipped back toward $64,000, while Ether underperformed below $1,900. Long liquidations have amplified the move, although institutional demand through spot ETFs remains comparatively supportive. Technically, Bitcoin needs to hold the $63,600-$63,800 area, while Ether has immediate support near $1,860.
U.S. equities also reflected a more cautious tone. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all ended Monday slightly lower as fading optimism around a Strait of Hormuz agreement pushed oil sharply higher and revived concerns over inflation. Semiconductor weakness added further pressure to the Nasdaq, while investors continued to balance strong corporate earnings against the risk of higher energy costs and a potentially less dovish Federal Reserve.
Gold has moved in the opposite direction, supported by safe-haven demand and geopolitical uncertainty. The breakout above its recent consolidation has strengthened the bullish structure, with $4,390-$4,425 now the immediate resistance zone. Near term, the key cross-asset drivers remain U.S. CPI, oil prices and developments around Hormuz.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
The Thesis
The Nifty 500 ended near-flat at 23,743 as Brent near $84 and a Strait of Hormuz stalemate kept energy-exposed financials in check - Iran's Foreign Minister confirmed no US talks are active. GIFT Nifty flat overnight signals no global risk-off reset; domestic capex and mobility retain their bid as RBI defends the rupee at 95.23.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket concentrates in India's infrastructure build-out and auto normalisation - toll roads, capital goods, construction materials, and premium two-wheelers - where domestic spend and easing credit conditions directly offset crude headwinds. The break risk: Brent past $87 on a confirmed Hormuz no-deal, compressing industrial margins and pushing RBI to hold rates longer.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Grasim Industries
Cement pricing holding firm; specialty chemicals margins steady as domestic construction demand lifts building materials.
Larsen & Toubro
Government infra order book accelerating; flat GIFT Nifty overnight confirms no global drag on capital goods sentiment.
Tata Motors PV
Passenger vehicle momentum intact as rate-easing expectations build; SUV demand and Tata's EV lineup drive PV share gains.
IRB Infrastructure
Toll revenue compounding on rising traffic volumes; domestic roads spending is insulated from crude-driven import headwinds.
Eicher Motors
Premium two-wheeler volumes robust; domestic brand momentum and export growth buffer rupee at 95 and elevated fuel costs.
One Thing to Watch
Brent above $87 If Hormuz talks collapse entirely - Iran's FM has confirmed no US engagement is active - crude could break $87, compressing capex and auto margins and closing RBI's easing window as rupee pressure tests 96.
Skydo marks growth milestone with 50,000 customers and $1 billion in annualised payments
Skydo, a cross-border payments platform for businesses, has surpassed $1 billion in annualised payment volume, serving more than 50,000 businesses. The milestone comes on the back of a $10 million Series A capital raise in December 2025, payment licenses in India and other jurisdictions and a significant addition to its leadership team.
Over the past year, Skydo has obtained final RBI authorisation as a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB), approval to support domestic and outward payments, PSP authorisation (in-principle) from the GIFT City IFSCA and its first international payment licence in Canada. Together, these approvals have laid the foundation for a broader cross-border payments platform spanning collections, payouts and multi-currency capabilities.
The company's growth reflects the increasing internationalisation of Indian businesses. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India's combined merchandise and services exports reached a record US$860 billion in FY2025-26, while imports crossed US$979 billion, highlighting the growing scale and complexity of the country's cross-border trade ecosystem.
Choice International begins FY27 with robust moment; Q1 FY27 Revenue at Rs 319 Crore
Choice International Limited (BSE: 531358, NSE: CHOICEIN), one of the leading financial services companies operating across India ("CIL", "Choice" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited results for quarter ending June 30th, 2026. Revenue contribution stood at 59% from Stock Broking, 27% from Advisory and 13% from NBFC
Demat accounts increased to 12.94L, registering 13% YoY growth
Client Assets for Stock Broking stood at Rs. 62,226 Cr, recording a robust 30% YoY growth
Wealth Products AUM stood at Rs. 4961 Cr, registering a 4% YoY increase
Insurance premium generated stood at Rs. 80.2 Cr, up 5% YoY
Number of insurance policies sold stood at 67,828, reflecting 73% YoY growth
Total NBFC loan book stood at Rs. 836 Cr as of Q1 FY27
Advisory segment order book stood at Rs. 777 Cr
Revenue contribution stood at 59% from Stock Broking, 27% from Advisory and 13% from NBFC
Andhra Pradesh Invites Travel Trade to Unlock Its Next Tourism Growth Story at 41st IATO Convention
Andhra Pradesh has invited the Indian travel trade to partner with the State in unlocking its enormous tourism potential and positioning it as one of India's next major tourism growth destinations.
Kandula Durgesh, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography, Government of Andhra Pradesh, extended the invitation while addressing IATO members and the media in New Delhi in connection with the 41st IATO Annual Convention, to be held at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach from 10th to 12th September 2026.
"I have not come merely to invite you to the convention. I have come to invite you to partner with Andhra Pradesh in building India's next major tourism success story," Durgesh said.
Crupto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC is holding just above the $65,000 mark, changing hands around $64,950-$65,000 in early trade after opening at $64,849 (down a marginal 0.1% from Sunday) and edging up roughly 0.1% on the day. Bitcoin has now closed above $65,000 for four consecutive sessions, but each attempt to extend higher has been met with selling near the level, keeping price pinned in a tight range rather than breaking out. Support from Friday's soft July jobs report - which trimmed expectations for a September Fed rate hike - continues to underpin sentiment, though conviction remains limited ahead of two key U.S. inflation prints due this week that could swing the tone either way. ETH is tracking sideways, trading near $1,913 after opening at $1,909 (down 0.3%), with the broader market lacking a fresh catalyst. Near-term support sits at $64,600-$64,850, and a break below that zone could expose $64,300 and then the $63,000 area. On the upside, holding above $65,000 and reclaiming $65,100-$65,300 would keep the door open for a push toward $66,300, though a firmer breakout still needs stronger spot demand and a soft inflation read to confirm.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"BTC is showing mild intraday recovery, trading around $63,995, roughly 0.13% above the 24 hour reference level. Price recovered from early weakness near $63,860 and is consolidating around $64,000. ETH is trading near $1,876, around 0.23% up in 24 hours. Price rebounded from roughly $1,870 and has remained above the previous close of $1,871.81.
US equities ended modestly lower in the last 24 hours, with the Dow slipping 0.11% to 53,975.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.06%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.32%. Technology weakness weighed on sentiment, while investors remained cautious of key US inflation data. Commodities strengthened sharply with gold gaining 1.5%, reflecting safe-haven demand, while WTI crude rose above $82 as geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz revived concerns over energy supplies and inflationary pressures.
Asia markets were broadly positive, led by Japan's Nikkei 225, which surged 2.08% to 66,970.22 as AI and semiconductor stocks rallied on easing expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike. Singapore gained 1.29%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.34% and 0.33%, respectively. India's Sensex was largely flat, edging 0.06% higher, while Shanghai bucked the regional trend, slipping 0.26%, highlighting a broadly constructive but uneven session across Asian equities.
These conditions present a mixed backdrop for crypto assets. Resilient Asian equities and strength in technology stocks indicate continued risk appetite, which could support Bitcoin and higher-beta crypto assets. However, caution ahead of US inflation data may keep investors from taking aggressive positions, limiting near-term upside.
The bigger headwind is the combination of rising oil prices and geopolitical risk. Sustained energy-price pressures could revive inflation concerns, reduce expectations for monetary easing and push bond yields higher which are typically unfavorable for liquidity-sensitive assets such as crypto. Gold's strong safe-haven bid also suggests some capital is favoring defensive assets.
For Bitcoin futures, $63,800-64,000 is the immediate level to watch out for according to analysts. Recent price action has repeatedly encountered selling around $65,000-65,500, while the 24 hour low has been around $63,830. A sustained reclaim of $64,500 followed by $65,000 would improve the long setup, with $65,500-66,500 becoming the next area to watch.
For Ethereum futures, $1,850-1,870 is the key support zone. Technical data identifies approximately $1,869 as first support and $1,844 as stronger secondary support, while $1,925 is an important resistance.
According to analysts, near-term futures bias for BTC is slightly bearish below $64,500-65,000, while ETH remains neutral-to-bearish below $1,925. With US inflation data approaching, leveraged traders should be particularly alert to false breakouts and liquidation-driven moves around these levels."
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin slipped to approximately $64,000 on August 11, losing around 1.6% over 24 hours. Its market capitalisation stood at $1.28 trillion, while trading volume reached $22.3 billion. The retreat followed another unsuccessful attempt to hold above $65,000, with the price turning lower after touching $65,300 on August 10.
The decline does not yet amount to a breakdown. Bitcoin remains inside the $62,500-$66,800 range that has contained it over the past few weeks. Immediate support lies between $63,300 and $63,800. The stronger floor is at $62,500-$63,000. A fall below this region would bring $60,000 back into consideration.
On the upside, sellers have repeatedly emerged between $64,800 and $65,400. Bitcoin must first move through this supply before testing $66,500-$66,800. A daily close above $66,800, supported by higher volumes, would provide the first credible indication that the present recovery can extend towards $70,000. Until that happens, moves towards the upper end of the range remain vulnerable to profit-taking.
Institutional demand improved substantially during the first week of August, but the latest session showed that the improvement is not yet consistent. US spot Bitcoin ETFs received $865.3 million over five consecutive sessions between August 3 and August 7. The sequence ended on August 10, when the funds registered a provisional net outflow of $91 million. Fidelity's FBTC lost $40.3 million, Bitwise's BITB recorded a $28.4-million outflow, and Grayscale's GBTC shed $52 million. These were partly offset by a $37.1-million inflow into Grayscale's smaller Bitcoin fund.
Even after the reversal, the six-session balance remained positive at $774.3 million. This is a meaningful improvement from the weak flows seen earlier in 2026. It has helped Bitcoin recover from its late-June low near $58,000. However, an inflow of this size would ordinarily be expected to produce a stronger price response. Bitcoin's failure to clear $65,400 suggests that the ETF demand is being met by sufficient selling elsewhere in the market.
Blockchain data explains part of that restraint. CryptoQuant estimates that Bitcoin whale holdings, excluding exchanges, mining pools, ETFs and corporate treasury companies, have risen from 2.87 million BTC in December 2025 to 3.06 million BTC. This represents an accumulation of approximately 190,000 BTC, or 6.6%. Whale balances nevertheless remain below their 2025 peak of 3.23 million BTC. This caution is also visible among altcoins. Ethereum declined 2.6% to approximately $1,876, while XRP fell 2.1% to $1.01. BNB lost 0.8% to trade near $600, and Solana slipped 1% to $75.82. TRON was the exception, gaining 0.1% to $0.3307. With four of the five largest non-stablecoin altcoins in negative territory, the decline was not confined to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin dominance remained high at 58.7%, while the total crypto market capitalisation fell around 1.3% over 24 hours. The combination indicates a preference for liquidity and relative safety within the crypto market. It does not yet support the case for a broad altcoin recovery.
The next direction will be influenced heavily by the US inflation report on August 12. Economists expect July headline inflation of approximately 3.4% and core inflation of 2.5%. The data have acquired added importance after the US economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July, against expectations for an increase of around 80,000. Employment figures for May and June were also revised down by a combined 103,000.
A softer inflation reading would reinforce the argument against another Federal Reserve rate increase and could help Bitcoin challenge $66,800. A hotter reading would push Treasury yields and the dollar higher, placing renewed pressure on crypto prices. The July Producer Price Index on August 13 will offer a second test of inflationary pressure.
Attention will subsequently move to the July PCE inflation report on August 26 and the Jackson Hole symposium from August 27 to 29. The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for September 15-16.
Our advice: For investors, the present range offers little reason to chase short-lived rallies. Staggered allocations are preferable to concentrated entries, particularly before the inflation release. Leverage should be kept low while Bitcoin remains below $66,800. A confirmed break above that level or below $62,500 would provide more useful information than the price movements taking place inside the range.
Share Market Today: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities, Pvt. Ltd.
Nifty is expected to open slightly negative around 25,550, down nearly 30 points, indicating a muted start after the recent rally.
The index continues to remain in a strong technical setup, and today's session could see some consolidation as traders assess the next directional move. 25,400-25,500 will act as the immediate support zone, while 25,700-25,800 remains the key resistance range.
A sustained move above 25,800 could trigger fresh buying and extend the bullish momentum, while a break below 25,400 may lead to some profit booking.
For now, the broader trend remains positive. Traders can continue to follow a buy-on-dips approach, with strict risk management around the immediate support levels."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
The Nifty 50 opened with a flat note, traded in a range and close at 24,583.80 (0.05%). Overnight, U.S. markets closed lower overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declining as chip stocks came under pressure.
Asian markets traded mixed, after weak signals from Wall Street and ahead of key U.S. inflation data. Crude oil prices moved higher as talks between the U.S. and Iran faced difficulties, raising concerns about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. GIFT Nifty indicated a muted opening for Indian equities. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed towards 4.70%, reviving concerns over global liquidity and emerging-market fund flows.
The combination of higher crude and rising yields is particularly uncomfortable for India, as it could pressure inflation, the rupee, corporate margins and FII sentiment.
Technically, Nifty is likely to remain range-bound with a positive bias, with 24,500-24,700 emerging as the key resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 24,700 could open the way towards 24,800-25,000. On the downside, 24,500 is an immediate support, followed by 24,300-24,200 where shorter term moving averages are placed on the daily chart; a break below this zone could trigger further weakness. Overall, the broader trend remains constructive, but traders should watch the 24,500-24,700 zone closely for the next directional move.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
Domestic equities ended a tight, range-bound session on Monday, with the Nifty 50 edging up 13.15 points ( 0.05%) to close at 24,583.80. Gains were led by selective heavyweights like Titan and Tata Consumer, while a 2.4% slide in SBI weighed on the PSU banking sector. Overnight, Wall Street offered muted cues, with the S&P 500 (-0.06%), Dow (-0.11%), and Nasdaq (-0.32%) all retreating as semiconductor weakness and rising oil prices dampened risk sentiment.
With Japanese markets closed today for Mountain Day, regional volume is thin, leaving crude oil as the primary driver for sentiment. Brent crude surged 5% to settle at $87.72 a barrel following persistent supply concerns stemming from the Strait of Hormuz closure. For an import-dependent economy like India-with the rupee hovering near 95.30-elevated energy costs remain a key macro risk. Early trends on the GIFT Nifty indicate a soft start, trading down 21 points at 24,617.
Technical Outlook
The market undertone remains subdued with a persistent cautious bias as long as the Nifty trades below the 24,700-24,730 resistance zone, which has repeatedly capped upward momentum. A decisive breakout above this hurdle could clear the path toward 24,850. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,500-24,450; a breach of this band risks exposing the index to 24,300 levels. That said, any tangible diplomatic progress regarding the Strait of Hormuz could quickly deflate the crude risk premium and trigger a sharp relief rally.
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin has slipped from an August high near $65,400 to about $64,000 after oil surged 5% to $81.80 a barrel as the odds of the Strait of Hormuz oil route reopening appeared to fade. The Japanese yen also remained under pressure against the US dollar despite an earlier rare joint currency intervention by Japan and the US, keeping markets focused on global liquidity conditions. Investor sentiment was further affected after Strategy sold 1,690 BTC for $108.6 million. With inflation data due later this week, Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $63,000 and $65,000 in the near term.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold has climbed to a two-month high near $4,400 per ounce, while silver has reached a seven-week high around $66 per ounce, as markets react to a sharp deterioration in US labour data. The July jobs report showed a loss of 23,000 jobs versus expectations for an 80,000 increase, pushing September Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations down to 44% from 67% a week earlier. Oil is rising for a different reason, trading above $82 a barrel, its highest in a week, as Strait of Hormuz traffic has fallen to just five ships a day from a 14-ship baseline. Fresh compensation demands from Trump have added to supply concerns, with key levels for oil standing at $82 and $4,400 for gold.
Stock Market Today: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close on Monday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,93,90,652.
Centre Earns Rs 10,463 Crore From Custom Duty On Precious Metals In 3 Months. 161 kg Gold Seized In Raids
Centre also told the Lok Sabha that the government does not maintain data on the amount of idle gold held by families in India. Read full report here
Global Banks Pull Credit Cards From Indians: How To Cut Travel Costs Abroad
For a traveller who knows roughly how much money they will need, a prepaid forex card can make budgeting easier. Read full report here