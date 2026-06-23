Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks saw a tepid opening, tracking a decline in most Asian markets and overnight losses on Wall Street. At the open, Sensex fell 150 points while the Nifty was down nearly 50 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin briefly touched the $65,500 resistance level but failed to sustain its momentum above it, facing rejection near the 21-day EMA and retreating lower. The move followed improving risk appetite after progress in the US-Iran peace process eased concerns about energy supplies and inflation. Still, a stronger dollar, higher Treasury yields and weak institutional demand kept Bitcoin within its recent trading range.
Bitcoin is trading above the $63,000 to $63,650 support area. A firm move above $66,000 could open the way toward the $68,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin failed to break the resistance level of $65,500, indicating continued selling pressure and a lack of bullish momentum at the level. BTC is expected to continue trading within the $60,500-$67,500 broader range until a clear breakout emerges. A sustained move beyond either level may set the stage for the next major market trend.
Ethereum exhibited a similar price action, encountering resistance around $1,780, a level that aligns closely with the 21-day EMA. The $1,830-$1,850 zone remains the key near-term resistance area. A sustained move above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and potentially trigger a rally toward the $1,900 mark.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin briefly reclaimed the $65,000 level before easing back toward the $63,000 range, highlighting the continued volatility and cautious sentiment across crypto markets. While smart money sentiment has softened in the near term, the market's ability to recover key levels suggests that buyers remain active despite ongoing macro uncertainty.
A notable development this week has been continued institutional participation. Strategy added another 520 BTC to its holdings through a fresh capital raise, reinforcing the conviction that long-term investors continue to view Bitcoin as a strategic asset despite short-term fluctuations. This steady accumulation by institutional players has helped provide an underlying layer of support to the market.
At the same time, market indicators present a mixed picture. While Bitcoin's recovery remains intact, analysts continue to monitor whether the current rebound can sustain momentum or if it risks turning into a failed breakout. The ability to hold above recently reclaimed levels will therefore be an important signal for broader market confidence.
For investors, the current environment highlights the growing divergence between short-term sentiment and long-term positioning. While caution remains elevated, continued institutional accumulation and expectations of improving market conditions in the second half of the year suggest that many participants are focusing beyond near-term volatility and positioning for the next phase of the cycle."
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC drifted back to around $64K from earlier highs near $65.5K. On the macro side, the US Dollar Index crossed 101 and rising Treasury yields above 4.5% weighed on BTC. Corporate demand stayed visible, with Strive picking up 759 BTC. Meanwhile, cooling US-Iran tensions and softer oil prices are helping improve the macro sentiment. On the derivatives side, the perpetual futures funding rate ticked up to 7%, its highest in nearly three weeks, pointing to growing appetite for bullish positions, though it stays within neutral territory. For now, BTC looks set to hold its $60K-$70K range while waiting for its next direction.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"Bitcoin trades near $64,137, with RSI improving to 41.62 as short-term momentum stabilizes. A new debate over quantum-resistant security highlights Bitcoin's ability to upgrade to withstand future threats, strengthening confidence in its long-term network durability.
Ethereum trades near $1,733, with RSI improving to 42.67 as short-term momentum stabilizes. The launch of an independent Ethereum R&D group, backed by major ETH holders, strengthens the network's roadmap across scaling, faster settlement, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.
Institutional activity remained active, with Strategy adding approximately $35 million worth of Bitcoin while increasing its cash reserves by nearly $300 million.
Meanwhile, Chainlink launched APAC equities data streams for on-chain pricing, expanding access to real-world market data for blockchain applications.
In network developments, XRP Ledger released version 3.2.0, introducing security enhancements following an independent audit and strengthening the network's infrastructure."
Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its recovery on Monday, gaining 89.8 points (0.37%) to close at 24,102.90, while the Sensex advanced 291 points, supported by broad-based buying across pharma and a rebound in IT stocks. Improved global sentiment following easing US-Iran tensions, softer crude oil prices, and continued resilience in domestic markets helped sustain the positive momentum. However, weakness in US technology stocks capped the optimism, with the Nasdaq underperforming amid profit-taking in large-cap technology names.
Asian markets traded mixed this morning, reflecting the cautious global risk sentiment, while Brent crude remained below the $80 mark, a supportive factor for India's macro outlook through lower inflationary pressures. GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for domestic equities.
Technically, the Nifty has reclaimed the crucial 24,100 level, and the near-term bias remains positive as long as the index sustains above the 24,000 support zone. The immediate hurdle is placed in the 24,150-24,200 range, and a decisive breakout above this zone could trigger fresh short covering and pave the way towards 24,400. On the downside, any breach below 24,000 may weaken the current momentum and drag the index towards 23,900-23,800. Overall, the strategy remains buy on dips while the Nifty holds above the 24,000 mark.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading around the $64,000 level after briefly testing resistance near $65,500. Market sentiment improved following comments from JD Vance indicating progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations, while crude oil prices falling to their lowest levels since March further supported a risk-on environment. Although ETF outflows continue to weigh on sentiment, on-chain data paints a more constructive picture, with network activity rising sharply and Bitcoin exchange balances falling to levels last seen in 2019. A sustained break above $65,500 could make way for a move toward $70,000, while $63,000 remains the key support level.