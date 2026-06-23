Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Bitcoin briefly touched the $65,500 resistance level but failed to sustain its momentum above it, facing rejection near the 21-day EMA and retreating lower. The move followed improving risk appetite after progress in the US-Iran peace process eased concerns about energy supplies and inflation. Still, a stronger dollar, higher Treasury yields and weak institutional demand kept Bitcoin within its recent trading range.

Bitcoin is trading above the $63,000 to $63,650 support area. A firm move above $66,000 could open the way toward the $68,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin failed to break the resistance level of $65,500, indicating continued selling pressure and a lack of bullish momentum at the level. BTC is expected to continue trading within the $60,500-$67,500 broader range until a clear breakout emerges. A sustained move beyond either level may set the stage for the next major market trend.

Ethereum exhibited a similar price action, encountering resistance around $1,780, a level that aligns closely with the 21-day EMA. The $1,830-$1,850 zone remains the key near-term resistance area. A sustained move above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and potentially trigger a rally toward the $1,900 mark.