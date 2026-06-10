Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Wednesday despite fresh escalation in US-Iran war. At the open, Sensex was up 160 points while Nifty gained 60 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder at CoinSwitch
Bitcoin's correction, despite its magnitude, should be viewed within the context of broader macroeconomic conditions, liquidity cycles, and evolving risk appetite across global markets. While capital has recently rotated toward high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital assets continue to remain highly sensitive to shifts in monetary policy, investor sentiment, and liquidity availability.
Over the past two years, spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted tens of billions of dollars in cumulative inflows and now hold well over $100 billion in assets, fundamentally changing how institutional capital accesses the asset class. At the same time, Bitcoin's current drawdown remains materially lower than the 70-90% corrections witnessed in earlier cycles, pointing to a market structure that is gradually maturing._
While short-term sentiment has weakened amid ETF outflows and capital rotation into high-growth sectors such as AI, the long-term investment thesis around digital assets continues to be driven by adoption, institutional access, and the increasing integration of crypto into mainstream financial markets. For long-term investors, periods of correction often serve as a reminder that market cycles are temporary, but structural adoption trends tend to play out over much longer horizons."
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC climbed back above $63,000 after buying from large investors helped improve market confidence following last week's sharp decline. A major boost came from Strategy, which purchased 1,550 BTC worth about $101 million, easing concerns that its recent sale of 32 BTC signaled a change in its long-term commitment to BTC. Other firms, including Strive and Bitmine, also took advantage of lower prices to increase their crypto holdings. While the rebound is encouraging, investors are closely watching Bitcoin ETF flows, upcoming U.S. inflation data, and the Federal Reserve's policy decision to assess whether the recovery can continue.
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery on Tuesday, gaining 119.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,242.10, snapping its two-day losing streak. The rebound was led by strong buying in PSU banks, financials and auto stocks, with Bank Nifty outperforming and rising more than 2%. Improved sentiment was aided by easing crude oil prices and optimism after US President Donald Trump indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran remains active, helping temper immediate geopolitical concerns.
Global cues, however, remain mixed. While the Dow Jones ended marginally higher, weakness in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reflected profit booking in technology and semiconductor stocks amid lingering uncertainty over developments in the Middle East. Investors continue to balance hopes of de-escalation against the risk of renewed geopolitical tensions that could disrupt energy supplies and global risk sentiment.
For domestic markets, crude oil remains the most critical variable. Brent crude has cooled from recent highs, offering some relief on inflation, the current account deficit and the rupee outlook. However, risks to Red Sea shipping routes and any escalation in the West Asia conflict could quickly reverse this trend and trigger volatility across global markets.
Looking ahead, the market's undertone remains cautiously constructive. The Nifty has managed to hold above the 23,000 mark, but sustained strength will require a decisive breakout above the 23,300 resistance zone. A move beyond this level could open the path towards 23,400-23,500 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 23,050, followed by the crucial 23,000 level; any breach could invite profit booking towards 22,900. With GIFT Nifty indicating a subdued start, markets are likely to remain stock-specific and headline-driven, with crude oil trends and geopolitical developments continuing to dictate sentiment.
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Capital is flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs, key technical indicators have weakened and changing interest-rate expectations are adding pressure to the market. While this crypto winter has so far been less intense than previous cycles, that resilience could indicate that the full extent of the downturn has not yet unfolded. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. saw another day of net outflows on Monday, following four weeks of negative flows.
Bitcoin still face strong resistance near the $64,000-$64,300 zone and yesterday a fall was evident from the same level. A sustained move above this range could open room toward $65,500-$66,500. The immediate strong support lies at $60,200-$60,500 zone. Bitcoin's short term modest rebound may prove short-lived as structural frailties are exposed.
Ethereum's market structure remains comparatively weak, with ETH repeatedly failing to maintain momentum above the $1,700 level. The cryptocurrency has faced multiple rejections within the $1,700-$1,730 resistance zone, highlighting persistent selling pressure. For the recovery rally to gain traction, bulls must successfully reclaim and hold the $1,720-$1,760 range as support.
Want A Stronger Emergency Fund? Try These 5 Fixed-Income Ideas
Liquid funds can be useful for maintaining immediate access to cash, parking short-term surplus money and managing monthly cash-flow requirements. Read full report here
Crypto Update By WazirX Market Desk
"Bitcoin is trading near $61,244, with an RSI of 23.47 and daily technicals firmly in the sell zone. Meanwhile, CME's launch of Bitcoin volatility futures introduces a regulated way to trade BTC price swings, further expanding institutional access beyond spot and directional exposure. Ethereum is holding around $1,625, with neutral oscillators despite cautious daily signals. Supporting long-term network growth, Starknet's v0.14.3 upgrade, scheduled for June 22, is expected to improve Layer 2 fees, transaction speed, and scalability. On the regulatory front, the UK's FCA has proposed allowing mutual funds to allocate up to 10% of assets to crypto ETNs, widening regulated exposure to digital assets. In India, evolving currency conditions are boosting interest in Bitcoin and stablecoins as diversification tools and dollar-linked digital asset exposure. Coinbase's new USDC-backed credit card partnership with Cardless also highlights the growing role of stablecoins in everyday finance."
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading near the $61,000 level as risk aversion continues to dominate global markets following renewed U.S. military action against Iran during the ceasefire period. The cautious sentiment has weighed on most asset classes, with even traditional safe-haven assets like gold struggling to attract sustained buying interest. Investors are also adopting a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the upcoming U.S. CPI release, leading to lower liquidity and reduced risk-taking. A softer inflation reading could help Bitcoin regain momentum and move toward $65,000, while a hotter-than-expected print may increase pressure and push BTC back toward the $59,000 support zone.