Ashish Singhal, Co-founder at CoinSwitch

Bitcoin's correction, despite its magnitude, should be viewed within the context of broader macroeconomic conditions, liquidity cycles, and evolving risk appetite across global markets. While capital has recently rotated toward high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital assets continue to remain highly sensitive to shifts in monetary policy, investor sentiment, and liquidity availability.

Over the past two years, spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted tens of billions of dollars in cumulative inflows and now hold well over $100 billion in assets, fundamentally changing how institutional capital accesses the asset class. At the same time, Bitcoin's current drawdown remains materially lower than the 70-90% corrections witnessed in earlier cycles, pointing to a market structure that is gradually maturing._

While short-term sentiment has weakened amid ETF outflows and capital rotation into high-growth sectors such as AI, the long-term investment thesis around digital assets continues to be driven by adoption, institutional access, and the increasing integration of crypto into mainstream financial markets. For long-term investors, periods of correction often serve as a reminder that market cycles are temporary, but structural adoption trends tend to play out over much longer horizons."