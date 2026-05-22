Edible Oil On Boil, Monthly Budget In Soup: Food Inflation Hits Households

Edible Oil Price Rise: What began as a geopolitical shock in crude oil markets is slowly spreading into Indian kitchens. While petrol and diesel prices continue to strain household budgets, edible oil is also eating into monthly incomes faster than many families expected.

Be it sunflower oil or mustard oil, the impact is already visible on grocery shelves.

Recent inflation data shows refined edible oil inflation has more than doubled in the last four months, while mustard oil inflation has surged sharply. Retail prices of branded edible oils are now hovering between Rs 110 and Rs 207 per litre across categories and pack sizes.

For millions of middle-class families, this is not just another economic statistic. "It immediately affects the kitchen budget," said Nini Sharma, an occupational therapist and education professional from Delhi-NCR.

"As a working professional who also manages household responsibilities, the rise in edible oil prices is something I notice very clearly in the monthly grocery bill. Cooking oil is used almost every day, so when prices increase, it immediately affects the kitchen budget," she said.

Sharma explained that the pressure goes far beyond one bottle of cooking oil.

"Edible oil is used in many packaged snacks, bakery items, ready-to-eat foods and daily-use products, so the price pressure slowly spreads across the grocery basket," she added.

This ripple effect is now becoming visible across FMCG shelves too. Biscuits, namkeen, frozen foods, instant meals and even bakery products are becoming costlier as manufacturers battle rising input costs.

Edible Oil Price Rise: The Ripple Effect

Akshay Modi, Managing Director of Modi Naturals Limited, said the current geopolitical tensions have disrupted far more than crude oil markets. "The current geopolitical disruption has had an evident ripple effect, jolting the world far beyond crude oil markets. Edible oil remains a fairly impacted commodity due to the effects of global tension," Modi said.

According to him, rising crude prices are increasing not only edible oil procurement costs but also transportation, packaging and logistics expenses.

"Rising crude prices affect not just oil procurement but also lamination, plastic and paper-based packaging materials, all of which form a significant part of FMCG costs," he said.

Industry experts say the situation is particularly worrying for India because the country imports nearly 60 per cent of its edible oil requirements. That makes domestic prices vulnerable to global supply disruptions, freight costs and currency movements.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict had earlier disrupted sunflower oil supplies globally. Now, tensions in the Middle East and rising freight costs are once again creating pressure on global vegetable oil markets.

Inflation Concerns: Households Feel The Squeeze

Kush Sharma, a working professional from Delhi-NCR, said households are feeling the squeeze even without changing lifestyles.

"One product becomes costlier, another pack becomes smaller, and the monthly grocery bill starts increasing even without any major lifestyle change," he said. "For salaried households, the challenge is that income remains fixed while food and fuel-linked expenses keep rising."

Many families are now adjusting spending habits quietly.

Some are reducing wastage. Others are cutting outside food orders, comparing brands more carefully or postponing discretionary purchases altogether.

Food inflation, economists say, hurts more because groceries are non-negotiable expenses.

Vishal Khalde, Founder and CEO of Blue Planet Biofuels, said India's dependence on imported fuel and edible oil is now showing up directly in household inflation.

"The instability of crude oil prices affects not only petrol and diesel fuel costs but nearly every sector in terms of transportation costs, packing costs, cold chain processing and distribution," Khalde said.

He argued that India needs stronger energy security and greater investment in alternatives like compressed biogas and biofuels to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

For now, though, the pressure is already landing where it hurts the most -- the kitchen.