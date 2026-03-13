Rupee Nears 93, Inflation At 10-Month High: What It Means For Your Money

India is facing a fresh bout of economic uncertainty as global oil prices surge and the rupee weakens sharply. Retail inflation has climbed to a 10-month high, while the currency has slipped close to the Rs 93-per-dollar mark -- developments that could gradually affect household budgets.

The trigger lies largely outside India's borders. The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted energy markets and pushed crude oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising concerns about both inflation and currency stability. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

For consumers, the immediate impact may not be dramatic. But if these trends persist, they could make everyday expenses -- from fuel and food to electronics and travel -- gradually more expensive.

Inflation Edges Higher

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.21 per cent in February, up from a revised 2.74 per cent in January, according to government data released on Thursday (March 12). That makes it the highest reading in about ten months.

Food inflation also moved higher, rising to 3.47 per cent from 2.13 per cent the previous month. The latest data comes under a revised CPI series in which the base year has been updated to 2024 and the consumption basket expanded to 358 items from 299 earlier.

Prices have now risen sequentially for four straight months. The CPI index reached 104.57 in February, compared with 104.46 in January. Jewellery items such as gold and silver, along with vegetables including tomato and cauliflower and copra, saw stronger price pressures. However, some staples, including garlic, onion, potato and arhar (yellow pigeon peas), continued to see deflation.

The revised CPI basket also reflects changing spending patterns. Food now carries a weight of less than 40 per cent, while non-food categories account for more than 60 per cent.

Rural inflation rose to 3.37 per cent, while urban inflation increased to 3.02 per cent. While inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's 2-6 per cent target range, the spike in global energy prices has created fresh uncertainty about the outlook.

Rupee Weakens As Oil Surges

At the same time, the Indian rupee has been under pressure in global currency markets. The currency slipped to an intra-day low of 92.35 per dollar before closing around 92.19 on Thursday, extending its recent decline. Currency markets are now watching the Rs 93 per dollar level as the next key threshold.

Several factors are weighing on the rupee:

• Higher crude oil prices increase India's import bill

• Global investors have been selling emerging-market assets

• The US dollar has strengthened globally

India imports the majority of its crude oil and a large share of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). A disruption in the Strait of Hormuz --a critical global energy route -- has intensified concerns about supply and prices. According to estimates, about 30 per cent of India's crude oil supplies and roughly 90 per cent of LPG imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

How This Could Affect Household Budgets

For most households, the effects of a weaker rupee and rising inflation are felt gradually rather than immediately.

1. Fuel and transport costs

If crude oil remains above $100 a barrel, petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices could face upward pressure over time. Higher fuel costs often ripple through the economy by raising transport and logistics expenses.

2. Food prices

Energy costs influence everything from fertilisers to transportation. Over time, this can push up the cost of vegetables, grains and packaged foods.

3. Imported goods become costlier

India imports a wide range of consumer goods and inputs -- from edible oils and fertilisers to electronics and industrial components. A weaker rupee makes these imports more expensive.

4. Travel and education abroad

Foreign travel, overseas education fees and international online subscriptions become more expensive when the rupee weakens.

5. EMI outlook

For now, the rise in inflation is not large enough to trigger immediate policy tightening. However, persistent price pressures could make the central bank more cautious about cutting interest rates.

Why Oil Matters So Much For India

India is one of the world's largest energy importers, which makes oil prices a crucial variable for the economy.

Higher crude prices affect India in several ways:

• They increase the country's import bill

• They widen the current account deficit

• They feed into inflation through fuel and transportation costs

This is why geopolitical shocks in energy-producing regions tend to ripple quickly through India's financial markets.

How Inflation & Rupee Are Connected

Inflation and exchange rates are linked over the long term. If prices in one country rise consistently faster than in another, its currency tends to weaken over time to maintain purchasing power parity. Put simply, higher inflation gradually erodes the value of money.

Historically, India's inflation has been somewhat higher than that of the United States. Over long periods, such differences tend to show up in currency movements, which is one reason the rupee has steadily depreciated against the dollar over decades.

However, short-term currency movements are driven by many other factors, including oil prices, capital flows, interest-rate expectations and global risk sentiment.

The current weakness in the rupee is therefore less about domestic inflation alone and more about the combined effect of higher oil prices, global uncertainty and a stronger dollar.

Wait & Watch

For now, India's inflation remains relatively moderate by historical standards. But the global energy shock has complicated the outlook.

If oil prices remain elevated and the rupee stays weak, imported inflation could gradually push prices higher over the coming months. That could prompt policymakers to take a more cautious approach to interest rates and liquidity.

For households, the takeaway is simple: the pressures are building, but the full impact will depend largely on how long global energy markets remain volatile.