Festive Cheer Boosts Delhi-NCR Property Demand: Where Are Buyers Looking?

The festive season is bringing fresh interest to the housing market in Delhi-NCR, with premium homes and emerging residential corridors drawing buyers. Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida are seeing interest from homebuyers looking for better connectivity, modern amenities and long-term value.

The shift is also visible in the premium housing segment. Buyers are increasingly looking beyond festive discounts and weighing factors such as construction quality, the developer's track record, location and the potential for property appreciation.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, told NDTV that the demand for housing in New Delhi rose 9.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2026. Demand for homes priced above Rs 3 crore increased 19 per cent in Noida and 34 per cent in Greater Noida, he added. "The festive season has brought renewed momentum to the housing market, but the more significant trend is the growing preference for premium homes," Goel said.

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He attributed the positive sentiment to stable interest rates, improving economic confidence and the continued aspiration to own a home. However, he said today's buyers are more informed and are assessing properties on the basis of value, location, construction quality and delivery track records.

Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway Draws Homebuyers

Gurugram continues to attract buyers in the premium and luxury housing segments. Better connectivity, infrastructure development and demand for spacious homes with modern amenities are supporting interest in the city.

Emerging residential corridors, particularly along the Dwarka Expressway and in developing sectors of Gurugram, are gaining attention from buyers seeking a combination of accessibility, lifestyle amenities and potential long-term returns.

Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director of Ganga Realty, said infrastructure development and improved connectivity are helping sustain interest in Gurugram's premium housing market. "The festive season traditionally brings renewed momentum to the housing market, as homebuyers look to fulfil their aspirations of owning a home," Garg told NDTV.

He expects the festive period to support buying sentiment, particularly among premium homebuyers who place greater emphasis on quality, comfort and the overall living experience. Festive offers and flexible payment plans can help buyers move ahead with a purchase. However, Garg said the final decision often depends on the developer's credibility, construction quality, location and delivery track record.

Noida, Greater Noida See Premium Housing Demand Rise

Noida and Greater Noida are also attracting attention from buyers looking at higher-value properties. The reported increase in demand for homes priced above Rs 3 crore points to growing interest in the premium segment in both markets.

For buyers, the choice of location is increasingly linked to connectivity, neighbourhood infrastructure and the quality of the residential project. Areas benefiting from infrastructure development could see stronger interest as buyers assess their daily commuting needs alongside the potential for future appreciation.

Goel said the coming months would provide a clearer picture of the strength of housing demand. He expects projects in established and emerging growth corridors to attract enquiries, particularly where infrastructure development is improving connectivity and liveability. He also expects the premium and mid-premium segments to remain relatively resilient, although affordability will continue to matter for buyers in the mass-market segment.

Homebuyers Look Beyond Location And Price

The shift in buyer preferences is not limited to location or property prices. Design, ventilation, natural light, efficient use of space and privacy are also becoming important considerations, particularly for premium homes.

Neeraj K Mishra, an architect and real estate expert, said buyers are paying closer attention to how a home is planned and how well it supports everyday living. "Beyond price and location, homebuyers are paying closer attention to architectural planning, natural light and ventilation, efficient space utilisation, privacy, amenities and the overall quality of the living environment," Mishra told NDTV.

He added that infrastructure-led development and improved connectivity are influencing residential preferences in Gurugram, where buyers are exploring emerging locations that offer accessibility and modern living.

According to Mishra, the festive season can encourage buyers to move forward with a purchase, but a property's long-term value depends on its design, construction quality, neighbourhood infrastructure and the developer's credibility.