Costly iPhone 18 Pro Faces A Reality Check? Apple Cuts Orders As Demand Cools

Apple's latest iPhones have become more expensive. Now, the company is cutting component orders for its flagship models as demand falls short of expectations. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple has asked some suppliers to reduce production of components for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Notably, orders for October have been cut by 15 per cent to 20 per cent from earlier plans. The reductions come as higher memory chip costs and price increases weigh on demand for Apple's premium smartphones.

iPhone 18 Pro Prices Have Gone Up

The latest Pro models cost more than their predecessors. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. Both models launched at prices that were $100 higher than those of the previous generation in the US market. "The price jump is significant for buyers who upgrade their phones every few years. Customers must now weigh the benefits of a newer device against the additional money they need to spend," a former executive of an Indian smartphone brand told NDTV.

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The company launched its premium models in September, but demand has not remained as strong as initially expected, according to the report.

Significantly, average waiting times for the iPhone 18 Pro have reportedly declined across more than 30 markets, based on data from UBS analysts. However, shorter waiting periods do not automatically mean sales are falling. They can also reflect better supply. However, when delivery times ease despite a stable supply backdrop, it can suggest that fewer buyers are competing for the devices.

Will Foldable iPhone Face The Same Problem?

The slowdown has also put Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, under the spotlight. The device starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. Its high price could make it a difficult purchase even for consumers willing to spend more on premium technology.

A person familiar with the situation told Nikkei Asia that the phone was expensive for a smartphone. The report also raised the possibility that the Duo could face similar demand challenges after its launch. The foldable device has an additional hurdle. Its folding screen makes manufacturing more complex, while Apple's quality requirements add to production challenges.

For consumers, the price will be a key factor. A foldable design may appeal to buyers who want a larger screen in a compact device. But at nearly Rs 3 lakh, the phone is likely to remain beyond the reach of many smartphone users.

Why Are Smartphones Getting More Expensive?

The pressure is not limited to Apple. Memory chips are becoming more expensive as technology companies compete for supplies to power artificial intelligence data centres. This is putting pressure on manufacturers of smartphones, computers and other electronic devices.

According to research firm IDC, global smartphone shipments are expected to decline 16.7 per cent in 2026. Average selling prices, meanwhile, are forecast to rise 27.6 per cent as companies pass higher costs on to consumers.

A weaker rupee is adding to the pressure on prices in India. This creates a difficult choice for buyers. Those who want the latest features may have to pay more, while others may decide to keep their existing phones for longer or consider older models.

Should You Buy An iPhone Now Or Wait?

Apple's reported production cuts do not guarantee that iPhone prices will fall. The company has not confirmed whether it will reduce prices or make further production adjustments.

"Consumers planning an upgrade should focus on their own needs rather than assume that a price cut is around the corner. If your current phone works well, waiting may give you more time to compare prices and offers. If you need a replacement now, compare the iPhone 18 Pro with older models and other premium smartphones before making a decision," said Krishna Sai, a personal finance expert.