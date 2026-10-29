Bubble Or Bargain: Have Stock Market Corrections Finally Made Valuations Fair?

Stock Market News: Indian stock markets have corrected sharply from their September 2024 peaks, bringing valuations closer to levels that could offer long-term investors an opportunity. But does that mean stocks are now cheap, or is there still a risk of paying too much for future earnings?

The answer depends on where investors look. While large-cap stocks are closer to fair value, mid-cap and small-cap stocks require greater selectivity, market experts say. Elevated crude oil prices, pressure on corporate margins and the possibility of earnings downgrades could also keep markets volatile in the coming months.

Anil Rego of Right Horizons told NDTV that the correction has meaningfully improved the risk-reward equation in Indian equities, although the broader market cannot yet be described as cheap.

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The MSCI India 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has fallen from 24.5 times in September 2024 to around 18.5 times, its lowest level since May 2020. However, Indian equities continue to trade at a premium to their emerging-market peers.

The Nifty 50's forward valuations have corrected by around 31 per cent from their peaks, while mid-cap valuations have declined by 36 per cent.

Large-Caps Near Fair Value, But Is The Broader Market A Bargain?

According to Rego, large-cap stocks are now closer to fair value, while investors need to be more careful when picking mid-cap and small-cap stocks. "The key question is whether earnings can deliver what current valuations imply," he said.

For investors, this means a lower share price alone may not be enough to justify buying a stock. Companies must be able to deliver earnings growth that supports their valuations.

Rego said he remains constructive on businesses with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and improving capital efficiency. Companies with the potential to double their earnings over the next three to five years could offer opportunities.

Financial services, manufacturing, hospitals and wealth management are among the sectors where he sees selective opportunities.

However, he cautioned that elevated crude oil prices, higher bond yields and the risk of earnings downgrades make it important for investors to maintain a margin of safety.

"The correction alone makes every stock a bargain" is not an assumption investors should make, his assessment suggests. Instead, investors should accumulate quality businesses in phases and focus on earnings visibility and reasonable valuations.

Mid-Caps Offer Opportunities After The Correction

A more optimistic view comes from the broader market, where the recent correction has brought several stocks closer to attractive valuations.

For long-term investors, the market is now closer to a bargain than a bubble. The Nifty trades at around 19 times trailing earnings, below its averages over the past one, three and five years. The assessment also points to an earnings recovery in FY27 as a factor that could support valuations.

The opportunity could be more pronounced in mid-cap stocks. After correcting significantly, mid-caps are trading below their five-year median valuation, while their earnings have compounded faster than those of the Nifty.

Businesses linked to the government's Make in India push, defence and energy security could offer opportunities. These include companies operating in power, electricity grids and battery storage, where investors may find businesses at more reasonable prices after a prolonged period of expensive valuations.

Small-cap stocks, however, still warrant caution. Investors need to distinguish companies with sustainable earnings growth from those whose valuations have fallen mainly because of weaker market sentiment.

Why Markets Could Remain Volatile

Despite the improvement in valuations, the near-term outlook remains uncertain.

Elevated crude oil prices have put pressure on the rupee and contributed to sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. Higher input costs could also squeeze corporate margins, particularly if companies cannot pass on the additional costs to customers.

The ongoing earnings season will be crucial in determining whether companies can meet market expectations. If earnings disappoint, valuations could face further pressure even after the correction.

This is why investors need to look beyond headline valuation ratios. A stock trading below its historical average may still be expensive if its earnings outlook deteriorates. Conversely, a company with strong cash flows and consistent earnings growth could become attractive even if it does not appear cheap on every valuation measure.

How Should Investors Approach The Market Now?

For retail investors, the correction calls for a more selective approach rather than an attempt to time the market. Rego recommends focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and clear earnings visibility. Investors should also assess whether a company's current valuation leaves enough room for unexpected setbacks.

Staggered investments can help reduce the risk of committing all available money at a single market level. Investors should also consider their investment horizon, risk appetite and asset allocation before increasing exposure to equities.