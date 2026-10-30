Bitcoin percent slides below $78,000 to $77,994, dragging the entire crypto marble under beating influence. Besides, Ethereum plunges to $2,228, ZEC hits $1,180 & rebounds to $1,283, XRP slides to $1.24, SOL to $96.83 and ADA to $0.19. However, Hyperliquid maintains a strong bullish trend as it rises to $92, even though bears attempted to restrict the levels below $90. The top gainers for the day are Hyperliquid with 5.72% jump, followed by Pi & SPX6900 with 3.93% & 2.97% jump. Besides, Raydium plunges more than 7%, followed by Mantle by 6.22% & Bitcoin Cash, Dash, NEAR Protocol, Stacks, Midnight & Jupiter by more than 5% each. The crypt fear and greed index drops to 35 & the market sentiments turn fearful.

The crypto market is plunging primarily into a major security scare involving Binance, with an estimated impact of approximately $6.3 billion. The platform had suspended deposits and withdrawals while investigating & assured users that their funds are safe. This triggers total liquidations of over $1.51 billion, with the long accounting door $1.28 billion. The hack likely stemmed from a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, with no sign of a private key, while the hacker has finished dumping $158.25 million worth of altcoins. Besides, Arbitrum Security Council executes a transaction to freeze nearly $30.5 million from the Finance Binance exploit.