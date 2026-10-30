Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Friday. At the open, Sensex gained 18 points while Nifty was up just 11. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 4 paise stronger at 95.22 against the US dollar, compared to 95.26 a dollar at Thursday's close.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Market Movement By CoinDCX Research Team
Bitcoin percent slides below $78,000 to $77,994, dragging the entire crypto marble under beating influence. Besides, Ethereum plunges to $2,228, ZEC hits $1,180 & rebounds to $1,283, XRP slides to $1.24, SOL to $96.83 and ADA to $0.19. However, Hyperliquid maintains a strong bullish trend as it rises to $92, even though bears attempted to restrict the levels below $90. The top gainers for the day are Hyperliquid with 5.72% jump, followed by Pi & SPX6900 with 3.93% & 2.97% jump. Besides, Raydium plunges more than 7%, followed by Mantle by 6.22% & Bitcoin Cash, Dash, NEAR Protocol, Stacks, Midnight & Jupiter by more than 5% each. The crypt fear and greed index drops to 35 & the market sentiments turn fearful.
The crypto market is plunging primarily into a major security scare involving Binance, with an estimated impact of approximately $6.3 billion. The platform had suspended deposits and withdrawals while investigating & assured users that their funds are safe. This triggers total liquidations of over $1.51 billion, with the long accounting door $1.28 billion. The hack likely stemmed from a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, with no sign of a private key, while the hacker has finished dumping $158.25 million worth of altcoins. Besides, Arbitrum Security Council executes a transaction to freeze nearly $30.5 million from the Finance Binance exploit.
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InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
A sharp volatility collapse - India VIX down over 7% - met a broad rally led by financials and FMCG, domestic buyers outweighing foreign selling. InvestorAi's conviction cluster rides that mood via non-bank finance and insurance, balanced by a healthcare and specialty-materials sleeve built for a reversal in the overnight crude spike.
Where We're Concentrated
The concentration sits in NBFC and life-insurance financials for cyclical torque, paired with a hospitals-to-specialty-chemicals sleeve for ballast - domestic-demand names over export or rate-sensitive trades. The strain point: Bank Nifty gained a fraction of the broader index, so financials need sector-level confirmation, not just a benchmark tailwind. A sustained bid in crude would also test this risk-on tape.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Cohance Lifesciences
A pharma-CDMO and specialty-chemical maker riding India's healthcare capex cycle, insulated from crude-driven risk swings.
Graphite India
Graphite electrode demand tracks the global steel cycle; cheaper crude eases input costs even as oil risk flares overnight.
Shriram Finance
An NBFC lender gaining as India VIX falls over 7%, with risk appetite and credit demand both improving into the rally.
Max Financial Services
A life insurer catching the risk-on bid as volatility collapses, though it needs Bank Nifty to confirm, not just trail, the index.
Max Healthcare Institute
A hospital operator anchored in domestic demand, a ballast if the overnight Brent spike reverses today's risk-on mood.
One Thing to Watch
FII selling vs DII buying gap DII's ₹1,924 crore of buying more than absorbed Thursday's ₹944 crore FII outflow; a widening gap without matching domestic support pulls the rug from under the financials-heavy conviction list.
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Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets came under sharp selling pressure over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin falling toward $77,500 and Ethereum near $2,210 as several risk factors converged. Strong US growth and persistent inflation have kept higher-for-longer rate concerns alive, while weakness in US technology stocks added to risk aversion. Microsoft delivered resilient results, but concerns around heavy AI spending and Amazon's post-earnings weakness weighed on broader sentiment.
Crypto-specific uncertainty around the reported Binance security incident added further pressure. Once Bitcoin lost the key $80,000 level, forced deleveraging accelerated the decline, with roughly $800 million in crypto positions liquidated, predominantly longs. Bitcoin volatility reflected the stress, surging from around 36-37 to above 42 and briefly approaching 44 before easing toward 39.
Technically, BTC has broken below the $78,000-$80,000 demand region on elevated volume and remains below its major four-hour EMAs. $76,500-$77,000 is immediate support, followed by $75,000-$76,000, while reclaiming $80,000-$80,700 would signal initial stabilization. Ethereum remains relatively weaker, with $2,200, $2,160 and $2,100 as key supports. A relief bounce is possible as leverage and volatility cool, but a sustained recovery requires recently lost levels to be reclaimed alongside an improvement in broader risk sentiment.
Gold And Silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are facing renewed selling pressure in India, with silver recording a sharper decline. Stronger US inflation data has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated or consider another increase in December. This is weighing on precious metals as investors reassess the appeal of non-yielding assets.
On the MCX, December gold futures were last quoted at Rs 1,42,353 per 10 grams on October 29, down 0.94% from the previous close of Rs 1,43,705. The contract traded between Rs 1,42,353 and Rs 1,43,920. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,88,943 per kg, down 2.77% from the previous close of Rs 1,94,325. Silver's reported range was Rs 1,88,943 to Rs 1,93,912. These are previous-session figures, not confirmed October 30 opening prices.
Internationally, spot gold was quoted at $4,006.06 an ounce in early Asian trading, while US gold futures stood at $4,018.50. Spot silver fell 3.5% to $52.08 an ounce during Thursday's session, according to Reuters. US PCE inflation rose 0.5% in September, compared with 0.3% in August, strengthening expectations of a possible December rate increase.
For domestic investors, Rs 1,42,353 is an important downside reference for gold. A recovery above Rs 1,43,920 could signal stabilisation. Silver needs to defend Rs 1,88,943 per kg, while a move above Rs 1,93,912 would ease immediate selling pressure.
The near-term outlook remains cautious. Investors should avoid catching falling prices and monitor the dollar, US yields and fresh inflation signals before increasing exposure.
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin fell to a six-week low of $77,646 as a reported security incident at Binance triggered fresh selling across the crypto market. The decline comes despite recent inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs. This suggests that institutional buying has not been strong enough to offset concerns over market security and weakening demand. Bitcoin's immediate support is around $76,600, while resistance lies near $78,100.
Altcoins have also faced selling pressure, with Ethereum, BNB, XRP and Solana tracking Bitcoin's weakness. Solana traded around $94.46, while XRP was near $1.22, down 6.20% over 24 hours. TRON showed relative resilience, outperforming several major tokens. The broader decline reflects risk aversion rather than weakness in a single cryptocurrency sector.
Our advice: Investors should avoid panic selling or aggressive dip-buying. Consider staggered entries, maintain modest position sizes and wait for Bitcoin to stabilise before increasing exposure.
Stock Markets LIVE: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street faces a polarised global setup Friday. Despite Thursday's spectacular 1.05% rally in the Nifty 50 to 22,936.75, GIFT Nifty futures point to a negative open near the 23,000 mark, dragged by overnight US tech carnage. On Thursday, easing crude, a Fed hold, and LTCG tax cut hopes fuelled broad-based institutional buying across FMCG, financials, realty, and IT; auto lagged. Globally, Alphabet Inc. suffered its worst drop since listing, plunging 12.6% on a revenue miss and $51 billion AI capex. This sank the Nasdaq 1.4%, S&P 500 0.30%, and Dow 0.25%. The tech rout infected Asia today, with the KOSPI plunging 5.3% and Nikkei 225 dropping 2.8%. The domestic bias remains cautiously positive. The NIFTY undertone is constructive above 22,800 (a break exposes 22,600 and 22,500). Resistance sits at 23,150 and 23,200.
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin and Ethereum tested important long-term levels as persistent inflation, expensive energy and weaker global equities reduced market participation. Bitcoin traded near $76,402 after falling 4.42%, while Ethereum declined 5.41% to around $2,183. Despite the pullback, continued Bitcoin ETF inflows and both assets remaining near established support zones indicate that institutional and spot-market interest has not disappeared.
Bitcoin is testing support between $76,100 and $76,400, close to its longer-term daily averages. The next support region sits at $73,100-$73,500, while $77,700-$78,400 forms the first recovery barrier. Remaining above immediate support could help the structure stabilize, while reclaiming resistance would signal improving participation.
Ethereum moved below the psychological $2,200 level, bringing $2,150-$2,180 into focus as immediate support. Resistance now sits around $2,250-$2,320. Futures traders may look for stronger volume and rising open interest alongside balanced funding before interpreting any resistance test as a sustained recovery.
The broader economic picture remained mixed. US GDP accelerated to 3.4% in the third quarter, supported by consumer spending and investment, while employment remained firm. However, PCE inflation increased to 3.6%, exports declined and elevated energy costs kept pressure on financial conditions. The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank held rates, providing policy stability, while lower Treasury yields offered some liquidity relief. Strong growth reduces recession concerns, but persistent inflation may limit expectations of near-term monetary easing.
Global markets reflected this caution. The Nasdaq fell 1.38%, while the S&P 500 and Dow declined modestly. In Asia, the KOSPI dropped 5.13% and the Nikkei lost 2.87%, although the Sensex gained 1.24% and the Hang Seng rose 0.81%. Gold eased 0.40%, while oil climbed 2.47%, maintaining inflation concerns.
Institutional activity remained divided. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $137.3 million, led by BlackRock's IBIT, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $21.4 million in outflows. Bitcoin's decline despite fresh ETF demand shows that fund allocations cannot independently determine price direction. Derivatives liquidations, profit-taking, exchange supply and wider macro pressure can temporarily outweigh institutional buying before its impact appears in spot markets."