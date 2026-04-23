Teen Gives Birth Inside Bengaluru iPhone Factory Toilet, Slits Baby's Throat

A 19-year-old has allegedly killed her newborn shortly after she gave birth inside a toilet of a factory of Foxconn, Apple's top iPhone assembler, in Bengaluru.

The accused, Renuka, an employee at the Foxconn factory in Devanahalli, delivered the baby inside a toilet on Wednesday. She then slit his throat and dumped the body in a bag.

Authorities suspect that the delivery was sudden and unplanned while she had gone to use the restroom.

Investigators said that the woman, who was unmarried, allegedly killed the baby fearing shame and stigma.

The incident came to light when another employee entered the restroom and discovered the remains and informed the police.

The police then rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and confirmed that the infant had been killed after birth.

During the inquiry, the woman was identified as Renuka.

She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, and a case has been registered.