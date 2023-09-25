All Schools, Colleges Closed In Bengaluru Tomorrow Due To Bandh

The Bandh has been called over the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu.

All schools and colleges will be closed in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a "Bengaluru Bandh" call given by various organisations, said Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dayananda K.A. in a statement.

According to reports, various organisations, including farmers and pro-Kannada groups, have called for Bengaluru bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 following their protest against the contentious release of the Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

Bandh will cause disruption to normal life in the city, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, commercial establishments, and restaurants and hotels expected to be closed.

However, essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, emergency services, petrol pumps, water supply, electricity, and sanitation services are expected to remain open.

While concerning the law and order situation in the city heavy deployment of police will be made and section Section 144 has been enforced.

"Today addressing press, @CPBlr has reiterated that no bundh/protests/processions are allowed as per Supreme Court/High Court instructions. Section 144 enforced citywide - gatherings of more than 5 people not permitted. Dial 112 for any help. Additional police will be deployed for maintaining law and order," said Bengaluru City Police in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for a team of experts to study the water and standing crop situation in Karnataka.

"I have made an appeal to the PM on the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," the ex-PM said in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) supremo further said that his party is here 'to save the people' of the state. "I don't want to speak on alliance and other issues at present. I'm only speaking pertaining to Cauvery. I don't want to say anything related to bandh called tomorrow. I'm alive not for politics or power. We are here to save the people of the state. My party exists for this. I was crying when I was speaking in parliament about Cauvery," he added.

