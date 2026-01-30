New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Covers With V8, Fresh Design, And New Tech

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the answer to any question with the keyword "ultimate luxury sedan" for over 70 years. While the new S-Class holds on to its roots, it also serves as a showcase of the brand's future direction in design and technology. According to the brand, more than 50 percent of the car has been updated or refined. At first glance, however, the signature Mercedes-esque features remain easily recognizable, making this iteration a heavy mid-cycle update.

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Design

The new S-Class carries over the sheetmetal with a slightly larger grille housing MB stars and sleeker bumper details. The evident change is the new headlight design with three-pointed stars. This allows the high beams to move from side to side with a partial high-beam feature. Another first is in the form of an optional light-up hood ornament. The glow of this piece can not be seen from the driver's seat, but will be clearly visible to the onlookers.

The rear end stays consistent in terms of design, with horizontally oriented lights housing the stars. An element reminiscent of the E-Class. These lights are connected via a chrome strip running across the trunk lid. More chrome is visible on the dual exhaust tips on the lower end of the bumper. While the side profile presents the familiar S-Class roofline with 19-inch wheels.

Customers will also get refreshed wheels and a reimagined selection of colors. Additionally, there's a new Manufaktur Made to Measure program that features over 150 paint hues and more than 400 options for interiors.

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Cabin, Features

The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stays opulent, but this time, the Hyperscreen dominates the environment. However, it has been toned down to look like three separate screens instead of a single pane of glass. Called the "Superscreen", it has 12.3-inch displays with a 14.3-inch touchscreen at the center.

The technology also reaches the back seats, featuring two 13.1-inch screens attached to the front seatbacks. Passengers in the rear are provided with two completely detachable MBUX remotes, and for the first time, Mercedes introduces native applications such as Disney+ and YouTube available directly through the MBUX system. It also uses Google automotive AI.

Building on the current features of heated elements, seats, steering wheel, armrests, and headrests. The S-class introduces the heated front seatbelts. Additionally, the new S-class incorporates digital vent control, enabling memory settings to save the position of the vents. But manual adjustment of the vents is still possible.

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Powertrain

Coming to the biggest upgrade, the Mercedes-Benz S580 gets a new 4.0-litre V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. This unit produces 530 hp of power and 749 Nm of peak torque. Aided by a mild-hybrid system with a starter generator, which gives a 23 hp bump. All of it is claimed to take the car from 0-96 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The base S500 now features a new inline-six engine that delivers 442 hp and 600 Nm of torque, which can increase to 639 Nm when the overtorque function is engaged. The top speed of this version is electronically capped at 209 kmph.

Mercedes continues to offer the plug-in hybrid option. The S580e combines a revised inline-six engine with an electric motor, yielding a total output of 576 horsepower and 749 Nm of torque. The car can have an electric-only range of up to 100 km.